Wytheville is busy for CDL drivers right now, especially if you like being home daily and working steady routes.

Here are several solid local options if you’ve got your CDL A and want predictable work close to home.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Wytheville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$80,000+ average annual pay

Home daily with early morning dispatch (around 3–6 AM) and modern automatic trucks. This is a physical food delivery role with solid pay, Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and room to grow.

Employer: Lazer Logistics

Lazer Logistics Location: Wytheville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour + overtime after 40 hrs

Stay in one yard all shift—no highway traffic, no customer stops, no-touch freight. Home daily, weekly pay, paid vacation/holidays, benefit options, and a very predictable schedule in a controlled environment.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Wytheville, VA

Type: Full-time

Local food and product deliveries to restaurants, schools, healthcare, and retail customers. You’ll run set routes, load/unload, verify orders, and keep products at the right temperature while giving good customer service.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local CDL spots like these tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.