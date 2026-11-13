Wytheville’s retail scene is busy right now, with several big-name stores hiring full-time. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Wytheville, VA (1020 Peppers Ferry Rd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour

Schedule: Flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends)

Help run a busy convenience store, from supervising staff to keeping the store looking sharp and customers happy. Comes with medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, paid vacation, 401(k) with match, bonuses, tuition help, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 1380 East Main St, Wytheville, VA

Type: Full-time

Department: Perishables (frozen, dairy, meat)

Keep the frozen and dairy aisles stocked, clean, and safe while helping shoppers find what they need. This role is hands-on and active, with a focus on fast, friendly customer service, food safety, and learning store systems.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Wytheville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $18.00/hour (depends on experience) + monthly bonus

(depends on experience) + Schedule: Respectful hours between 6am–10pm

Lead a small team, keep the store stocked and organized, and jump in with customer service when needed. Offers bonus potential, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, discounts, and a clear path to promotion.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.