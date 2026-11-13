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🛒 Wytheville, VA Retail Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles Hiring
Wytheville’s retail scene is busy right now, with several big-name stores hiring full-time. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
Store Assistant Manager – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: Wytheville, VA (1020 Peppers Ferry Rd)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour
- Schedule: Flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends)
Help run a busy convenience store, from supervising staff to keeping the store looking sharp and customers happy. Comes with medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, paid vacation, 401(k) with match, bonuses, tuition help, and clear paths to move up.
FT Frozen Food Dairy Associate – Food Lion
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 1380 East Main St, Wytheville, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Department: Perishables (frozen, dairy, meat)
Keep the frozen and dairy aisles stocked, clean, and safe while helping shoppers find what they need. This role is hands-on and active, with a focus on fast, friendly customer service, food safety, and learning store systems.
Retail Stocking Supervisor – Harbor Freight Tools
- Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
- Location: Wytheville, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Around $18.00/hour (depends on experience) + monthly bonus
- Schedule: Respectful hours between 6am–10pm
Lead a small team, keep the store stocked and organized, and jump in with customer service when needed. Offers bonus potential, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, discounts, and a clear path to promotion.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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