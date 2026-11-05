🏥 Several Wytheville Healthcare Jobs With Solid Hourly Pay

Healthcare hiring is steady in Wytheville, VA right now, especially at Wythe County Community Hospital. If you want steady hours, benefits, and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wythe County Community Hospital

Wythe County Community Hospital Location: Wytheville, VA

Type: PRN / Part-time

Pay: $44.22–$59.70 per hour

Hands-on PT role in a 100-bed acute care hospital. You’ll handle evals, plans of care, and evidence-based treatments, plus supervise PTAs and students. Good fit if you want flexible PRN hours with benefits options and career development in a larger Lifepoint Health network.

Employer: Wythe County Community Hospital

Wythe County Community Hospital Location: Wytheville, VA

Type: PRN / Part-time

Pay: $22.20–$29.97 per hour

PRN imaging role doing X-ray procedures, contrast administration (within scope), and quality checks on images and equipment. Great if you want to keep your skills sharp with flexible shifts, ARRT support (within 6 months), and access to medical, dental, vision options even as PRN.

Employer: Wythe County Community Hospital

Wythe County Community Hospital Location: Wytheville, VA

Type: Full-time, Night shift, In-person

Pay: $14.41–$17.79 per hour

Full-time night role watching cardiac monitors and reporting rhythm changes to nursing staff. Good entry point into hospital work if you have a high school diploma, can handle stress, and want full benefits, PTO, tuition help, and 401(k) match.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.)

Employer: Wythe County Community Hospital

Wythe County Community Hospital Location: Wytheville, VA

Type: Full-time, Day shift, In-person

Pay: $16.19–$19.99 per hour

Clinic-based MA role in family medicine and OB, mixing patient care (vitals, specimens, basic diagnostics) with front-desk tasks. Ideal if you’re a graduate of an accredited MA program with CCMA, CMA, or RMA and want daytime hours, strong benefits, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.