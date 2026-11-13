undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wythe County
⚠️ Wythe County offices impacted by Microsoft email outage
11 days ago
⚠️ Wythe County email outage – call or go online instead
As of 8:00 AM on November 13, 2026, Wythe County offices are having problems with their Microsoft email due to a widespread outage.
Both incoming and outgoing emails are affected, so messages to County staff may be delayed or not go through.
In the meantime:
- For urgent or time-sensitive needs, call the appropriate County department by phone instead of emailing.
- You can still use online services like online payments and other digital tools at www.wytheco.org.
This alert applies to all Wythe County departments that use Microsoft email. Service will return to normal once Microsoft resolves the outage.
More Info: Alert Center • Microsoft Email Outage
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.