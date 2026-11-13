⚠️ Wythe County email outage – call or go online instead

As of 8:00 AM on November 13, 2026, Wythe County offices are having problems with their Microsoft email due to a widespread outage.

Both incoming and outgoing emails are affected, so messages to County staff may be delayed or not go through.

In the meantime:

For urgent or time-sensitive needs , call the appropriate County department by phone instead of emailing.

, instead of emailing. You can still use online services like online payments and other digital tools at www.wytheco.org.

This alert applies to all Wythe County departments that use Microsoft email. Service will return to normal once Microsoft resolves the outage.