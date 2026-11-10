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Wyomissing
📢 Wyomissing Borough launches official YouTube channel
5 days ago
📢 Watch Wyomissing meetings on YouTube
Wyomissing Borough now has an official YouTube channel.
You can watch Council meetings, public hearings, and other borough videos from anywhere, live or after they happen.
If you want an easy way to follow what’s going on at Borough Hall without being there in person, this is a handy option.
Just go to the Wyomissing Borough YouTube channel and hit Subscribe so you don’t miss new meetings or livestreams.
More Info: We’re on YouTube! • Wyomissing Borough, PA
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