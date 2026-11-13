📅 Wyoming Boys Soccer in State Championship This Sunday

The Wyoming High School Boys Soccer Team is playing for the State Championship this Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:00 p.m.

Game details:

Opponent: Worthington Christian

Time: 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15

Location: ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (New Columbus Crew Stadium), 96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus

Tickets: Adult tickets available at www.ohsaa.org/tickets

available at Seating: Wyoming is the Visiting Team – sit in Sections 139–144 (South End, near main entrance)

Community sendoff:

Join the sendoff at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. The team leaves Wyoming High School, then goes right on Pendery Ave, right on Springfield Pike, then north. Line the sidewalks and cheer them on!

Cowboy gear:

WyoShop, 420 Springfield Pike Suite H, is open Saturday, Nov. 14, 1–4 p.m. for game gear.

Streaming:

Watch online at: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/ohsaa/gama09ae15ea8

Go Cowboys!