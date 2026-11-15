EL PASO, Texas — A slight travel delay didn't deter University of Wyoming football this weekend.

The Cowboys stormed into first place in the Mountain West with a 27-15 win over Texas-El Paso on Saturday night at the Sun Bowl. UW totaled 443 yards while turning two Miners turnovers into 14 points.

The win pushed the Cowboys to 7-3 overall and 6-1 in league play, while UTEP fell to 1-9 and 0-6. It was UW's fifth consecutive win, its longest winning streak since 2016.

That same season was the last time the Cowboys hosted the MW title game. A win over New Mexico next weekend would claim home-field advantage for the championship tilt one decade later.

Filling in for an injured Tyler Hughes, backup quarterback Landon Sims led the Cowboys with 289 passing yards and one touchdown. He finished 19-of-25 (76%) while losing a fumble in the fourth quarter. UW finished with three lost fumbles.

Running back Samuel Harris tallied 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground, adding four catches for 82 yards and another score. Tight end Kyle Frendt led UW's receivers with four receptions for 113 yards.

"We need more points on the board," Sims said. "Let's be honest, we should have had about 40 points up on that board tonight. So, executing on the back end (is important). I can't fumble there trying a spin move. There's always stuff to improve on."

UTEP quarterback Raymond Moore III finished with 164 yards, 80 of which came on a touchdown run in the first quarter.

"We had the one big play that we allowed," Sawvel said. "We knew coming into it that if we allowed that quarterback to get into space that he's too fast. We had a misfit on the play, and we changed up some things (after that), which helped us.

"When we got to the second half, I just thought that we wallowed around a little bit offensively. We turned the ball over (three times), and that was inexcusable. … Everybody's happy that we won, but nobody is sitting in there overly pounding their chest.

"We know we won. We're going to get on our plane and go back (knowing) we have a big game next week."

Moore opened the scoring with his 80-yard touchdown run with 8 minutes, 11 seconds left in the first quarter. A bad snap on the extra-point attempt kept the Miners' lead at 6-0.

The Cowboys answered with a seven-play, 93-yard drive capped with a 4-yard touchdown pass from running back Markell Holman to tight end Landon Pace to put them up 7-6 four minutes later.

UTEP turned the ball over on downs at its own 21 after fumbling a snap on a punt attempt. The Cowboys scored one play later on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Sims to Harris to stretch their lead to 14-6.

Wide receiver Charlie Coenen lost a fumble on UW's next drive, which UTEP recovered at the Cowboys' 48-yard line. The Cowboys got the ball right back after Jaden DaCosta forced a fumble that was recovered by Jones Thomas two plays later.

UW stretched its lead to 21-6 with a 33-yard touchdown run by Harris on fourth-and-1 with 8:26 left in the second quarter. Erik Sandvik tacked on a 30-yard field goal seven minutes later to give the Cowboys an 18-point halftime lead.

UTEP cut UW's lead to 24-9 late in the third quarter with a 55-yard field goal by Carlos Arreola. Wide receiver Justin Popovich lost a fumble on UW's first play of the ensuing drive to set the Miners up in plus territory.

UTEP capitalized with a 1-yard touchdown run by Elijah McCoy nine plays later, but it failed the two-point conversion to keep it a two-score game at 24-15.

The Cowboys lost their third fumble of the night when Landon Sims lost control of the ball on his way to the ground, but the Miners missed a 37-yard field goal to keep UW's lead at nine with 8:54 left to play.

Sandvik knocked through a 41-yard field goal two minutes later to make it a 12-point game.

"(UTEP) always plays hard," Sawvel said. "We knew that, 'Hey, if we do stupid things and leave them in (the game), then them playing hard is going to allow them to find their way into the game and make it more uncomfortable than what it needed to be. That's what happened there."

The Cowboys host New Mexico (8-2, 5-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Stadium. The Lobos are coming off a 21-17 loss to UNLV, their first conference loss of the season.