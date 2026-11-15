Most Valuable Poke

Quarterback Landon Sims filled in for Tyler Hughes, finishing 19-of-25 for 289 yards and a touchdown. He led the Cowboys to 24 first-half points.

"He did a lot of good things," UW coach Jay Sawvel said. "He's got a presence about him and a command about him that we can be successful with."

Key stat

The Cowboys turned two Texas-El Paso turnovers into 14 points. UW still lost the turnover battle after losing three fumbles, which allowed the Miners to stay in the game in the second half.

Scoring

First Quarter

UTEP - Raymond Moore III 80 run (failed two-point conversion), 8:11. Drive - 1 play, 80 yards, 0:11 elapsed. Key play - Moore ran directly through the middle of UW's defense on UTEP's first play of its second drive for the touchdown. UTEP 7, WYO 0

WYO - Markell Holman 4 pass to Landon Pace (Sandvik kick), 4:23. Drive - 7 plays, 93 yards, 3:43 elapsed. Key play - Landon Sims hit Kyle Frendt for a gain of 46 to put the Cowboys in UTEP territory. WYO 7, UTEP 6

WYO - Sims 21 pass to Samuel Harris, 1:26. Drive - 1 play, 21 yards, 1:26 elapsed. Key play - UTEP fumbled the snap on a punt attempt, and the Cowboys took over at the Miners' 21-yard line. They scored one play later. WYO 14, UTEP 6

Second Quarter

WYO - Harris 33 run (Sandvik kick), 8:26. Drive - 9 plays, 75 yards, 5:19 elapsed. Key play - UW safety Jaden DaCosta forced a fumble and Jones Thomas recovered it to give the Cowboys the ball at their own 25. WYO 21, UTEP 6

WYO - Sandvik 30 field goal, 0:54. Drive - 8 plays, 68 yards, 3:48 elapsed. Key play - Sims connected with Frendt for another long gain — this time for 42 yards — to put the Cowboys at UTEP's 21. WYO 24, UTEP 6

Third Quarter

UTEP - Carlos Arreola 55 field goal, 0:50. Drive - 10 plays, 45 yards, 6:10 elapsed. Key play - Moore scrambled for 21 yards on third-and-1 to put the Miners at midfield. WYO 24, UTEP 9

Fourth Quarter

UTEP - Elijah McCoy 1 run (failed two-point conversion), 12:00. Drive - 9 plays, 43 yards, 3:41 elapsed. Key play - UW wide receiver Justin Popovich lost a fumble, putting the Miners at the Cowboys' 43. WYO 24, UTEP 15

WYO - Sandvik 42 field goal, 6:40. Drive - 5 plays, 56 yards, 2:14 elapsed. Key play - UTEP missed a 37-yard field goal, setting up UW's scoring drive. WYO 27, UTEP 15