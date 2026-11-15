LARAMIE – State championship-winning football coaches have no shortage of people waiting to shake their hands.

Natrona County coach Steve Harshman's line was more sizable than normal after his squad took down Cheyenne East 28-13 to claim the Wyoming Class 4A title Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium.

Dozens of former players – their children and even many of their parents – from Harshman's 36 seasons on the sideline patiently waited their turn for a moment to celebrate with the state's newly-elected State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Harshman's final victory had all the hallmarks of his Mustangs teams – a methodical, run-heavy offense and a stingy defense.

"We got better as the game went on and really fought hard," Harshman said. "Short-yardage plays were key. We kept East from converting them, and converted our fair share.

"East's speed kept us from really breaking long plays. We got a lot of 5-, 6- and 7-yard gains and just kept the ball moving. That's part of football."

Natrona (12-0) rolled up 245 of its 359 yards on the ground. Its final scoring drive covered 80 yards in 17 plays and ate 9 minutes, 55 seconds off the clock.

"Our defense did what it's done all year and battled, bent and never broke," East coach Chad Goff said. "Natrona is tough to stop. I was proud of our defense for the way they kept getting up and going at them and making them earn everything they got."

Junior Brodey Wilcox accounted for 158 of Natrona's rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He also grabbed five passes for 54 yards and another score. Senior Patton True added 71 yards on 14 carries.

Short-yardage situations were East's nemesis throughout the contest.

The T-Birds got down to Natrona's 5-yard line on their first drive, but couldn't punch it into the end zone and had to settle for a 21-yard field goal from senior Blake Nuse for a 3-0 lead.

The Thunderbirds trailed 14-10 at halftime, and went for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 29 on their first drive of the second half. True met Eldridge at the line of scrimmage to force the turnover on downs.

Goff – who played center at Black Hills State University – described the call as letting the old offensive lineman inside him make the decision to go for it. He also was confident East could move the chains and build momentum to start the second half.

"We had a lot of confidence in those situations, but Natrona stepped up and made plays," Goff said. "That's what it really boils down to. We took our shots against the top defense in the state. Going for it on fourth down to start the second half is probably something I'm going to think about forever, but I don't think I'll even think it was the wrong call.

"We got points to end the second quarter, and I wanted to come out in the second half and get some points on the scoreboard again. But Natrona's defense is just too darn stingy in those situations."

East also had to settle for another chip-shot field goal after a time-consuming drive during the third quarter.

On second-and-goal from the Natrona 7-yard line, Eldridge nearly extended the ball into the end zone at the end of a run, but was called down at the 1. True tackled Eldridge for a two-yard loss on the next play. East initially kept its offense on the field on fourth-and-goal, but used a timeout to reconsider and sent Nuse out for a 20-yard field goal that cut Natrona's lead to 21-13.

"Our coaches always seemed to make the right call," said True, who finished with 10 tackles (five solo and two for loss). "They're so well-versed in the other teams, and we go through so much every week to get in the best possible situations. So, I have to give a lot of credit to the coaches.

"Our defense was a really special group this year. We came out to play all season, and it's just been great to be part of it. I love these guys so much."

Natrona entered the game with the state's stingiest defense, giving up just 158 yards and 4.3 points per game. East managed 340 yards of offense.

Eldridge rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He also completed 17 of 28 passes for 173 yards.

"We won a hard-fought game and everybody is going to be sore over this deal for a few days," Harshman said with a wide smile. "We took our toll on each other a little bit and really fought hard for everything."

NATRONA 28, EAST 13

Cheyenne East...... 3 7 3 — 13

Natrona County...... 0 14 7 7 — 28

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

CE: Nuse 21 field goal, 4:37.

Second Quarter

NC: B. Wilcox 6 run (Hiday kick), 11:56.

NC: B. Wilcox 4 run (Hiday kick), 5:11.

CE: Tr. Eldridge 4 run (Nuse kick), 1:58.

Third Quarter

NC: B. Wilcox 34 pass from True (Hiday kick), 10:23.

CE: Nuse 20 field goal, 4:16.

Fourth Quarter

NC: B. Wilcox 3 run (Hiday kick), 6:21.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Cheyenne East: Pearson 3-38, Eldridge 19-137, Register 3-(minus-8). Natrona County: True 14-71, Rogers 1-3, Wilcox 24-158, Hiday 1-15.

Passing

Cheyenne East: Eldridge 17-28-1 173. Pearson 0-1-0 0 Natrona County: True 4-4-0 47, Rogers 4-6-0 67.

Receiving

Cheyenne East: Ty. McCord 3-23, Pearson 3-34, Co. Hassler 4-57, Stephenson 4-24, Ruff 2-23, Register 1-12. Natrona County: Cox 1-32, Weber 2-28, Wilcox 5-54.