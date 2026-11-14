LARAMIE — The roots of the resurgence sprouted 366 days ago.

A season after a state finals loss, senior do-it-all talent Cole Walker powered Burlington to a 54-6 win over Casper Christian in the Wyoming Class 1A six-man football state championship Saturday morning at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

The Huskies — after a 1-for-4 outing in the most recent state finals — secured their second title since 2023 and fourth overall.

“We knew Casper Christian was going to come out and really sling it around,” Burlington coach Trent Aagard said. “We knew we were going to have to take away that pass eventually. It seemed like they got some big plays early, but our guys stayed in it, they rallied and they just kept after it.”

Walker tossed, sprinted, kicked and tackled his way to the spotlight. He accounted for five of Burlington’s (10-1) eight scores — two runs, two passes and an interception return.

He completed 5-of-8 passes for 42 yards, then added 92 rushing yards on 10 carries.

“We got in the weight room (after 2025),” Walker said. “We lifted. There were a lot of kids there. Worked hard all summer and then just going out and doing football on Friday nights. Team chemistry.”

Walker opened the scoring, then pushed the game into running clock territory when Walker logged a 61-yard pick-six 7 minutes, 40 seconds left in the third quarter.

He started the offensive outburst only four plays into the game. Walker hit Carson Schlenker for an 18-yard score 74 seconds into the game.

“Walker, he is just a special athlete,” Aagard said. “Two years, he has really been building up back there. This year, he really put it all together. Makes good decision with the ball. He knows when to run and when to throw. Smart player.

"He has put a lot of time in the weight room this summer and he has become quite the athlete.”

Casper Christian’s Timothy Schrack rebutted with a 9-yard rushing touchdown 2:19 left in the first quarter. It capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive that chewed 6:25 off the clock.

“(Burlington) did what they expected we would do and after that first touchdown drive, we thought, ‘Hey, this is going to be a dogfight,’” Mountaineers coach Ryan Harrison said. “This is going to be a ballgame. Unfortunately, football doesn’t always work out that way, but we had a lot of confidence after that drive.”

A 71-yard pick-six from Matt Tempany, then an 8-yard scamper from Walker lifted the Huskies ahead 24-6 in second quarter.

That pushed to 22 unanswered points when Taft Winters rumbled in a 7-yard pass from Walker with 3:53 left in the first half.

Walker, trapped at the ankles from two Casper Christian defenders, desperately shoveled to the wide-open Winters, who notched his third receiving score of the season.

Tempany totaled five interceptions — including three more in the second quarter and one in the third.

“Matt (Tempany) is good,” Walker said. “He does really good on defense. The right spot, right time. He works hard.”

Burlington led 42-6 at the break, thanks in part to 48-and 43-yard rushing scores from Walker.

The 48-yard score occurred 70 seconds after Winters’ touchdown — a drive that started from Tempany’s fourth interception.

Tempany’s fifth interception set up a 60-yard scoring strike from Chase Bassett to Schlenker 94 seconds into the second half.

Burlington held only a three-yard lead in total yardage at halftime — 161-158 — but capitalized off five Casper Christian turnovers.

“If we could take away their pass and make them run, it would be good for us,” Aagard said.”

Casper Christian (9-2) sophomore quarterback Zachary Schrack completed 17 of 36 passes for 169 yards and six interceptions.

Schrack — who didn’t play football until 2025 — entered as the state six-man single-season passing record holder with 3,090 yards before Saturday.

Casper Christian only started varsity-level football in 2023. This season marked its first playoff appearance and it will only graduate four players.

“We have laid a foundation for us to build off of where next year, our expectation is going to be that we are back here,” Harrison said.

Burlington rolled through in-state competition — only a four-point loss at reigning Montana Class C six-man champion marked its only flaw.

Burlington stopped two-time reigning state champion Snake River, 46-18, in Week 2 — a breakthrough that “put a lot of pressure on us,” Aagard said.

“We knew we had a good team, but anytime you go to Little Snake and win at Little Snake, that means something special because of what they have going on down there. After that, it is like, ‘Holy cow, I hope we can hold it together until we get to the end of the year’ and not lose kids.”

The Huskies rolled into Saturday after a 72-26 semifinal win against Snake River.

Walker said he sensed a state title only a “couple games” into the season.

BURLINGTON 54, CASPER CHRISTIAN 6

Burlington..... 16 26 12 0 — 54

Casper Christian...... 6 0 0 0 — 6

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

B: Schlenker 18 pass from Walker (Walker kick failed), 8:44

CC: T. Schrack 9 run (Kyle PAT failed), 2:19

B: Tempany 71 interception return (Walker kick good), 0:06

Second Quarter

B: Walker 8 run (Walker kick good), 7:54

B: Winters 7 pass from Walker (Walker kick failed), 3:53

B: Walker 48 run (Walker kick failed), 2:43

B: Walker 43 run (Walker kick failed), 0:16

Third Quarter

B: Schlenker 60 pass from Bassett (Walker kick failed), 8:36

B: Walker 61 interception return (Walker kick failed), 7:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Burlington: Walker 10-92 2, Loveland 2-1, Cook 2-26, Schlenker 1-18, Allen 1-1, Gotfredson 1-5, Ball 1 -3, Bassett 1-12 Casper Christian: Enders 2 -3, Z. Schrack 13-54, T. Schrack 2-14

Passing

Burlington: Walker 5-8-2 42, Loveland 1-3-0 2, Schlenker 0-1-0 0, Bassett 5-8-0-1 83 Casper Christian: Z. Schrack 17-36 0-6 169

Receiving

Burlington: Walker 1-3, Schlenker 2-78 2, Gotfredson 1-11, Andrew 1-10, Tempany 4-16, Bassett 1-2, Winters 1-7-1 Casper Christian: Limmer 5-21, Kyle 2-22, Hummel 8-130, Rabourn 2 -4