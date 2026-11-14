University of Wyoming men's basketball picked up its first road win Saturday afternoon.

The Cowboys outscored Denver 40-29 in the second half to claim a 76-53 win in Denver. UW shot 28-of-61 (45.9%) from the field and 10-of-33 (30.3%) from behind the 3-point line. The Pioneers were 17-of-53 (32.1%) and 5-of-27 (18.5%).

The win pushed the Cowboys to 3-1 overall, while Denver fell to 0-3.

The Cowboys had four scorers in double digits, led by Gavin Gores with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Naz Meyer and Parker Gerrits added 13 points apiece.

Kam Martin led the Pioneers with 17 points in 31 minutes.

"Where we've grown is we've dialed in defensively," UW head coach Sundance Wicks said. "I've seen a lot of box scores of Mountain West teams scoring in high percentages, but we're defending and rebounding as good as anybody right now in the country. That's hard to do, but that's the stuff later on in the season that pays dividends.

"… I don't care what the percentage is. If you hit 10 (3-pointers), those are back-breakers right there. I was proud of the complete defensive effort outside of the fouling and just (being) a little bit lackadaisical with the passing."

Denver took an 8-5 lead five minutes into the game after the Cowboys struggled with early turnovers and cold shooting. An 8-0 run put UW up eight with 4 minutes, 7 seconds left in the first half, and they built the advantage to 12 with another 10-0 going into halftime.

The Pioneers got back within eight two minutes into the second half, but the Cowboys answered with a 10-0 run to take a 21-point lead. UW took its largest lead at 27 with 6:03 left to play.

The Cowboys return home to host Sam Houston (2-2) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday inside the Arena-Auditorium.

WYOMING 76, DENVER 53

Wyoming: Mora 3-5 0-0 7, Gores 7-8 0-0 15, Meyer 5-9 3-3 13, Gerrits 5-9 0-0 13, Bennett 2-4 6-7 11, Rojas 3-7 0-0 8, Sondors 2-8 1-3 7, De Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Summers 0-2 0-0 0, Smiley 1-6 0-1 2, Jefferson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 28-61 10-14 76.

Denver: Dimmock 1-3 0-0 2, Wysocki 2-5 3-4 7, Martin 5-11 4-5 17, Johnson 1-9 1-2 4, Stumer 2-3 1-2 5, Threatt 2-5 1-2 5, Hyland 1-4 1-2 3, Mahoney 0-5 2-2 2, Cady 0-1 0-0 0, Rogers 0-1 0-0 0, Bates 0-3 0-0 0, Nelson 3-3 1-2 8. Totals: 17-53 14-21 53.

Halftime: UW 36-24. 3-pointers: UW 10-33 (Mora 1-3, Gores 1-1, Meyer 0-2, Gerrits 3-6, Bennett 1-2, Rojas 2-5, Sondors 2-8, De Martin 0-1, Smiley 0-3, Jefferson 0-2; DU 5-27 (Wysocki 0-2, Martin 3-6, Johnson 1-7, Stumer 0-1, Threatt 0-2, Hyland 0-2, Mahoney 0-4, Rogers 0-1, Bates 0-1, Nelson 1-1). Rebounds: UW 48 (Rojas 8), DU 28 (Stumer 8). Assists: UW 17 (Bennett 5), DU 4 (Four with 1). Turnovers: UW 13 (Meyer 3, Gerrits 3, Ruf 3), DU 8 (Hyland 2, Cady 2). Blocked shots: UW 1 (Gerrits 1), DU 1 (Stumer 1). Steals: UW 3 (Gores 1, Meyer 1, Bennett 1), DU 5 (Five with 1).