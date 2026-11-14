CHEYENNE — State lawmakers from both parties spent Saturday morning in Casper, electing the leaders who will be charged with overseeing both the Senate and the House of Representatives during the upcoming general session.

The composition of the 69th Wyoming Legislature will include a lot of new faces, as many Freedom Caucus-aligned lawmakers were ousted, meaning the caucus will no longer be in control of the House.

Lawmakers new and old have emphasized their goal of returning functional governance to the Legislature and working for the people of Wyoming.

Senate

Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, will be the next Senate president, as she ran unopposed for the position.

Nethercott was previously the Senate majority floor leader during the 68th Wyoming Legislature.

She will replace outgoing Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, who decided to run for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In a conversation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Saturday morning, Nethercott kept her plans for the upcoming session simple.

“The goals for the session are to instill confidence in the people of Wyoming in the institution of the Wyoming Legislature,” she said.

Nethercott also stated that her prior leadership experience will help the Legislature do the people’s work as efficiently and effectively as possible. She concluded by affirming her faith in the upcoming Legislature to focus on the work that needs to get done.

“I have the highest confidence in both the House and the Senate in fulfilling the institution that we are constitutionally obligated to fulfill,” Nethercott said.

Sen. Ed Cooper, R-Ten Sleep, was elected to be vice president of the Senate, beating out Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander.

Cooper will replace Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, who previously served as vice president and did not seek to retain the position.

When Cooper spoke with the WTE on Wednesday, he outlined his plan of restoring civility and integrity to both the Senate and the House, and strengthening that relationship further. He also highlighted his goal of promoting and fostering more energy growth within the state.

Cooper stated that his main goal as vice president would be to continue building coalitions and relationships.

“We need to make sure we move the Senate and the entire Legislature forward in a positive manner for the state of Wyoming,” he said.

To become the next Senate majority floor leader, Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, ran unopposed.

Both chambers have majority floor leaders, and it is their responsibility to determine priority order for bill actions, in addition to being able to propose adjournment prior to all bills reaching the floor.

In an interview with the WTE on Wednesday, Schuler emphasized the need for a return to civility.

“Just respect for each other and respect for the Senate, respect for the process and respect for those that have come before us,” she said.

The Wyoming Senate Republican Caucus shared a news release Saturday announcing the new leadership team, which touted the combined legislative, professional and public service experience of the senators, and laid out their roadmap.

“Together, the senators intend to advance a thoughtful and disciplined legislative agenda that promotes a strong economy, responsible stewardship of public resources, and long-term stability for Wyoming families, businesses, and communities,” the news release read.

House

In the lower chamber, Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, beat out Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, for House speaker.

Rep. Chip Nieman, R-Hulett, who most recently served as speaker of the House, decided to run for Senate District 1, and was defeated by incumbent Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower.

Larsen, who has been in the Legislature for 14 years, spoke with the WTE on Saturday, and stressed the importance of being efficient with the Legislature’s time. Since Wyoming has a citizen legislature, the upcoming general session covers just 40 working days.

“We’ve got to make sure that we have strong committees, that we have good committee chairmen — and I’m confident that we do — and that we are giving draft legislation the appropriate time to develop the policies,” he said.

Larsen also said that he had great respect for Senate President-elect Nethercott, and is looking forward to working alongside her and the rest of the Senate’s new leadership team.

Finally, he shared his belief in the incoming freshman class of lawmakers.

“I’ve never seen a new group of legislators in my time more qualified in their personal and professional experiences than this class is,” Larsen said.

Rep. Andrew Byron, R-Jackson, defeated Rep. Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne, in the race for House speaker pro tempore.

Current House speaker pro tempore Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, decided to run for the majority floor leader position instead.

Byron said his focus will be on providing a line of communication from leadership to representatives’ districts, in addition to offering mentoring for incoming lawmakers.

“Helping every single member, no matter what their party affiliation is, what, or where their district is, you know, be able to move their legislation,” he said.

Rep. JD Williams, R-Lusk, defeated Haroldson — the only Freedom Caucus member to seek a leadership position — to become the majority floor leader.

On Wednesday, Williams outlined his plan to instill a culture of working through disagreements between members, and finding a common ground that works for the whole state. He also said he wants to prioritize value-driven policy work over distractions.

“Wyoming is ready for some predictable, steady leadership,” Williams said. “And that would describe me.”

Rep. Cody Wylie, R-Rock Springs, prevailed over Rep. Martha Lawley, R-Worland, for the position of majority whip, after Freedom Caucus-aligned incumbent Rep. Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie, who last held the position, was defeated in the August Republican primary.

The primary duties of the whip are to organize and support freshmen and determine whether bills have enough support to be debated on the floor.

Wylie spoke with the WTE earlier in the week, and expressed his belief that streamlined communication would be vital to returning to functional governance.

“We need to be able to work like a well-oiled machine, and be as transparent and efficient as possible for the people,” he said.

Across the aisle

Democrats also held elections Saturday, and no changes in leadership will be made from the previous session in either chamber.

Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, said that due to no one else running for leadership positions, he will remain minority floor leader; Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, will remain minority caucus chair; and Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, will remain minority whip.

Democrats will be bolstered in the House by one member, due to Cheyenne Animal Shelter CEO Britney Tennant flipping a Cheyenne swing district blue in the general election.

On the Senate side, Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, will remain minority floor leader, and Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, will remain minority whip. They are the only two Democrats in the 31-member Senate.

Democrats will account for just seven of the 62 representatives in the House after Tennant is sworn in.

The Senate president, vice president, House speaker and the minority party leadership roles will be formally elected when the Legislature convenes on Jan. 12.