CHEYENNE — Tyler Stephenson grew up with the football in his hands offensively from the time he started playing flag football.

He was a “skill-position player” when he graduated into tackle football in elementary school. Same goes for Stephenson’s two years at Carey Junior High.

So, you can imagine his surprise when he was moved to the offensive line during his freshman year at Cheyenne East. Stephenson’s build and strength made him an ideal candidate to block for his teammates.

He was disappointed, but undeterred. Playing offensive line beat standing on the sideline during games. “We needed O-linemen, so I got asked to move,” Stephenson said. “They thought I had the structure and the ability to do it, so I did it. It’s not as fun as playing a skill position, but it was what the team needed.

“There were things I liked about playing on the O-line, but I like being a lot more involved in the offense and catching passes and carrying the ball. There’s still a lot of blocking involved in playing H-back, so having that experience as a lineman helps a lot.”

Stephenson had come to terms with his life as a lineman during his first three seasons in a Thunderbirds uniform, but he could never shake the hope he’d one day get his hand out of the dirt and be a ball-carrier once again.

Stephenson got his wish this fall.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior has moved to H-back, which is a hybrid tight end and running back. Stephenson has rushed for 38 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries through 11 games. He also has caught eight passes for 93 yards entering today’s Wyoming Class 4A state championship game.

East (9-2) takes on Natrona County at 4 p.m. today at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

“We’re looking to use every kid we have that can help us somehow,” T-Birds coach Chad Goff said. “The first three years he was with us, it was as an O-lineman. This year, it’s as an H-back.

“We really hold him in high regard because of how selfless he was when he moved to the line. You can’t help but want to reward a kid like that.”

Stephenson’s path off the line started outside of practice.

East players often take the field at Okie Blanchard Stadium before practice to throw the football around and play short-sided games. The T-Birds’ coaches noticed Stephenson’s athleticism during those pre-practice sessions and thought they could use it on offense.

“They’re out there throwing it around, kicking it and punting it, and we saw that he can do a lot of different things,” Goff said. “He got great experience over the past three years. We decided H-back was a good way to exploit some of his athleticism and blocking skills.”

While Stephenson has changed positions on offense, he remains a defensive end. He has posted 42 tackles (11 solo and five for loss), 2½ quarterback sacks and a pass breakup this fall. As a junior, Stephenson tallied 51 tackles (11 solo and six for loss) with two sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Stephenson started playing H-back during offseason practices and team camp. He was more excited for his senior season than ever before, and dedicated himself to the weight room. By the time East started two-a-days, Stephenson was a notably stronger, more mature-looking version of himself.

“He attacks the weight room when he’s in there, so that’s how he was able to make the gains and strides he did,” Goff said. “There are some kids who are in the weight room just to be there, and there are others that are in the weight room (to get work done. Stephenson) was part of that last group.

“There’s a difference between just being there and being there and getting things done. (Stephenson) used his time well.”

Last summer was the first Stephenson didn’t play baseball. He made East’s weight room sessions a priority, even during his time on the diamond, but the newfound free time allowed him to embrace the weight room like never before.

“I really got after it in the weight room all summer — all of us did really,” Stephenson said. “We didn’t want to regret anything by knowing we didn’t put in the work.

“… I made the weight room a priority when I was playing baseball, but I wasn’t able to get in there every day. I made some pretty impressive gains like my hang clean going up about 20 pounds. My bench and squat have been around the same for a while, but my actual weight went down a lot.”