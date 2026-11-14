CHEYENNE — WyoLotto has announced four new games launching Sunday, which it hopes will entice a younger audience and also allow the company to continue competing with sports betting and prediction markets.

WyoLotto CEO Jon Clontz explained the impetus behind the launch and why he thinks they will appeal to players.

“You can play at different price-point levels,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “You can spend two bucks or five bucks or 10 bucks or 20 bucks. And the prizes, the structure of the prizes, the levels of the prizes are varied enough that I think that makes it interesting.”

The category is named “Pistol Picks” and will introduce four different draw games:

• Tic Tac Toe is $2 for each play, and gives players the chance to win up to $3,000 and is the same as the classic game

• Bisons Wild is $5 for each play, and offers up to $50,000 if players find their winning numbers in a column or row

• $20, $50 or $100 Blowout is $10 for each play, and gives players the chance to win multiple times on one play; and

• Jackpot USA is $20 for each play, with a jackpot that starts at $1 million and continues increasing until someone wins.

Each game play will also give players additional entries into the Weekly Wyoming Bonus Raffle, for a chance to win $1,500. Players will receive an entry for every dollar spent, meaning playing each of the four games will provide two, five, 10 and 20 additional entries.

Clontz also said WyoLotto may consider selling the whole category as a bundle later on.

He estimated that the new games could bring in $6-7 million in additional revenue, but noted that 75% of that will be returned to the state, in addition to paying winners, retailers and operating fees.

“We think it’s gonna do way better than any other set of games we could put in, and be a significant amount of additional revenue,” Clontz said.

He hopes this set of games will appeal more to the 18- to 35-year-old player base that has gravitated toward the ease of sports gambling and prediction markets over the traditional lottery.

Clontz also noted his belief that “Pistol Picks” will draw in newer players, in addition to giving new offerings to the existing player base.

“We still have a pretty loyal player base of people who enjoy these products, and I think this new category will certainly appeal to those folks and a few more,” he said.

Clontz also outlined how big an undertaking launching four games at once was for him and his team.

He credits many of his team members who have been with him 10 years, since the beginning of WyoLotto, for doing all the groundwork needed to get them to where they are now.

“We’ve kind of taken that approach, good communication, and again, the experience that they’ve gained over the years and are able to apply now, and we’re ready to go for it,” he said. “And I think it should go off without a hitch.”

Clontz acknowledged that the new competition, such as sports betting and prediction markets, has spurred innovation.

“It’s an honor to do it, but it’s also a responsibility, I feel, you know, to stay competitive,” he said. “We can’t just let it pass us by.”

Clontz also does not believe the new offerings will cannibalize any of their existing games, though he did note that a small shift could occur.

He estimated that the additional revenue could also boost the amount of money sent to Wyoming cities, towns and counties by potentially an extra $1 million a year.

When asked about what that can mean for those places, Clontz’s answer was simple.

“I think it’s everything,” he said.

Clontz touched on what WyoLotto does to promote responsible gambling and provide options to those struggling with gambling addiction.

He brought up the National Problem Gambling Hotline, which has a phone line, a text option and an online chat option, and offers 24/7 support to those in need.

The Wyoming Department of Health also has a dedicated page on its website that details the symptoms of problem gambling, as well as multiple treatment options, which can be found at tinyurl.com/Gambling-Problem.

“We’re gonna continue to do our part in accordance with the law and anything extra we can do without crossing any boundary,” Clontz said.

The Wyoming Gaming Commission also plays a role, and has a self-exclusion program that allows people to voluntarily exclude themselves from sports gambling and other gambling activities.

Monique McBride, the chief policy and communications officer for the Wyoming Department of Health, explained that even though there is less on offer in Wyoming compared to other states, problem gambling remains an issue.

“We definitely have seen an increase in gambling, and with that comes an increase in problem gambling,” she said.

McBride said that the state’s percentage of problem gambling reflects the nationwide average of about 2-3% of the total number of people who gamble.

She also pointed to a Laramie County Gambling Environmental Scan, which found that young adults, aged 18-29, gamble at higher rates than older adults, and that approximately 29% of men and 26% of women in that range report experiencing two or more gambling-related problems.

McBride also noted that having different lines of communication is important to meet each demographic where they are.

“So each demographic feels comfortable reaching out in a way that is supportive to them,” she said. “Whether that is face-to-face counseling, whether that’s a phone call, whether that’s a text.”

In the end, Clontz said he hopes these new games will entice people to keep playing — and hopefully winning.

“It’s fun when people win,” he said. “So giving them more chances to play, more exciting games, more chances to win. I’d love to give people the money.”