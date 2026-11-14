Rock River School Principal Stacie Anfinson was named a 2026 National Distinguished Principal by the National Association of Elementary School Principals, bringing national recognition to the Wyoming school and its kindergarten through 12th-grade community.

Anfinson was one of 39 principals selected for the honor, according to the initial news release about the award. For Anfinson, who began leading Rock River seven years ago, the recognition belongs to the entire school.

“It’s an award for all of us,” Anfinson said. “It’s full credit to our team, it’s not just me.”

A surprise at school

Anfinson learned about the award last spring during a surprise assembly organized by people at the school. Students had gathered in the auditorium alongside members of her family, fellow principals and Albany County Schook District 1 administrators. Anfinson did not know about the celebration until walking into the room, saying, “I was very shocked, but honored.”

Having the students, family members and colleagues together made the announcement particularly meaningful.

“There was a lot of support,” Anfinson said. “That was really, really a special, special morning for me.”

The recognition later took Anfinson to Washington, D.C., to meet other National Distinguished Principals and wearing a Rock River shirt gave Anfinson an opportunity to introduce the school to educators from across the country.

“Our school name is out there,” Anfinson said. “We do a lot of really great things out here that sometimes fly under the radar, maybe, because we are so small.”

Learning through projects

Anfinson directed attention to the staff’s willingness to embrace new approaches as an important part of the school’s work. One of its largest instructional changes has been expanding project-based learning and place-based education from elementary classrooms into a schoolwide approach.

The elementary program is in its fifth year working within that framework, with professional development and instructional coaching through the Teton Science Schools’ Place Network, Anfinson said, and last year, Rock River adopted the approach across K-12.

Students then can demonstrate proficiency through projects that meet classroom standards while allowing them to explore personal interests and make choices about their work. The school adjusted its schedule to provide time for exploration, investigation and project development and some teachers also even assign long-term projects that connect students’ interests to the requirements of a particular class.

“It’s a pretty significant instructional framework shift,” Anfinson said.

The work is still developing across subject areas, but Anfinson said students moving from elementary into secondary classrooms are bringing experience with the approach and expressing their creativity in both core classes and electives.

Meeting the needs of a small school

Leading a K-12 school requires balancing different schedules, age groups and classroom needs throughout the day, and at Rock River, secondary teachers may teach students in grades seven through 12, requiring preparation for multiple courses. Elementary teachers also work with combined-grade classrooms.

Staff absences and limited substitute availability can require teachers to shift responsibilities and help cover one another’s classrooms. Course access presents another challenge as a smaller staff limits the number of offerings, and losing a teacher with a particular specialty can make a course difficult to maintain.

Anfinson said that the leadership team and school counselor work together to adjust the schedule so more students can access available classes.

“That’s probably the biggest challenge,” Anfinson said, “just trying to make sure that we can offer as much as possible for our students.”

Building a supportive school community

Anfinson said the school is a national showcase school for Capturing Kids’ Hearts, a framework the staff uses to stress character, relationships and positive recognition. Staff meetings begin with an opportunity to share something good, whether from the classroom or personal life and students and staff members also receive monthly recognition tied to the character trait being spotlighted. Anfinson’s weekly staff bulletin, “Tuesday Tidbits,” highlights employees and their contributions.

Staff members also pass around “floating characters” to recognize one another. A Bob Ross bobblehead represents choosing one’s attitude, Yoda represents wisdom, Elmo represents play and a longhorn (the school’s mascot) represents being there for others.

Schoolwide traditions provide another way to bring people together. At an upcoming holiday dinner, seniors will serve the meal to students while teachers contribute food.

“We do a lot of those kinds of things where people can share a little bit about themselves and then have a little bit of fun with our students and staff together,” Anfinson said.

Community support and future goals

Anfinson described families and community members as vital to Rock River’s success. Concerts and sporting events draw support from students’ families as well as from people living nearby. Families whose children travel from Laramie also participate actively, Anfinson said.

Last year, 97% of students participated in an extracurricular activity, according to Anfinson, who credited families for supporting practices, games and other commitments.

Looking ahead, the school is focusing on several areas:

• Classroom support/enrichment: Teachers are working to provide additional help and more challenging learning opportunities within the same class period and the elementary classrooms are also refining their “WIN,” or “What I Need,” time.

• Preparation further than school time: College visits and experiences in larger groups to give students opportunities to practice social skills outside the small-school setting.

• Earlier college/career explorations: Anfinson wants students to find and look into their interests and learn about possible career fields before finishing school.

The national award does not essentially mark an endpoint for Rock River, Anfinson said, as she added that the staff’s focus remains on helping students grow academically and socially.

“We want to make sure we’re doing the very best that we can to prepare them for whatever it is that they want to do in life,” Anfinson said.