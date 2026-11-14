CHEYENNE — Freshman college athletes are wild cards.

No one really knows just how they will fit in, since they are trying to adjust to playing in a new system with other athletes that are at, or higher than, their skill level.

Midfielder Cilia Mejorado, a Riverton High graduate, fit into that category.

Mejorado showed promise both during high school and offseason training, but Laramie County Community College coach Lugo Arenas wasn’t sure how long it would take for her to become a regular.

To say his doubts were quelled is an understatement.

“I told her that I will admit when I’m wrong, and she definitely caught us by surprise,” Arenas said. “We knew she would be valuable heading into the season, but not being the goal-scorer and the asset that is going to set up a lot of stuff for us. All the accolades are warranted for what she’s been able to put together this year, and it’s crazy because she doesn’t necessarily do anything amazing, but does a lot of really good things and great things.

“That’s what makes her presence felt in each game. While it took us by surprise, it’s something we’re happy for with what she’s been able to do and how humble she stays within each moment.”

Mejorado’s first season at LCCC ended up being one of the best in recent memory for a freshman. She was named Region IX freshman of the year after putting up 19 points (nine goals, one assist) to lead the Golden Eagles. She appeared in 17 games and started 14 of them, including the final nine.

That also included two game-winning goals, the latter of which came in a 1-0 win over Gillette College in the Region IX semifinals.

“I am just super grateful for everything and the opportunity LCCC has given me,” Mejorado said. “… We were halfway through the season and I realized that I was doing pretty good and the midfield was clicking (and that’s when I knew I was going to be able to play at this level).”

As a midfielder, Mejorado is responsible for helping set up the play and preventing it on the other end. While she takes a lot of pride in helping out on defense, she gets the most enjoyment out of what she does on the offensive end.

“I really like the build up to the goal,” Mejorado said. “I just like seeing to and watching it all come together with the passes and everything that leads up to it.”

Mejorado came to LCCC, in part, due to its sonography program. But it was the atmosphere Arenas has fostered with his team that made Mejorado feel like she would be at home.

“I really fell in love with the team,” Mejorado said. “They’re great, and it’s a good bunch of girls that are so nice, and it really felt like a family.”

Mejorado doesn’t consider herself superstitious, but she has some routines she follows. Before every game, she always puts her hair in a ponytail. But she also has a relatively new superstition that has carried her through this year.

“I always have to wear these certain socks that have a hole in the top.” Mejorado said with a laugh.

Mejorado’s talents will be on full display starting Monday as LCCC travels to the NJCAA Tournament in Evans, Georgia. After starting the season 0-3-1, the Eagles went 9-2 over their final 11 games to win the Region IX championship.

“It just shows all the hard work and effort that we’ve put in throughout the season,” Mejorado said. “We got off to a rocky start, but then we all just clicked. It just shows all the hard work with waking up early, putting in the extra running and everything.”

LCCC has made a lot of strides since the season started. But Arenas believes the biggest evolution he’s seen in the team isn’t something that shows up on the stat sheet or a certain intangible on the field. Instead, it’s something between the ears.

“Just being able to understand each role (is the biggest change),” Arenas said. “We had a lot of players that got asked to do different things in different games, whether they played 10 minutes or they were just players that we relied on to close games out.

“The leadership that we had between the sophomore group of the two starters we did have coming back and then Lawsen (Quist), who showed up in the spring semester. It was very dependent on those sophomores that were able to just lead by example for those freshman.”

LCCC faces Cowley County Community College on Sunday in the tournament opener. Mejorado said the team’s mindset heading into the tournament is to leave everything out there.

“Basically, (we want to) give all our effort,” Mejorado said. “We’ve come this far, we might as well put everything that we’ve worked for and show what we can do.”