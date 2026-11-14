PINE BLUFFS — Ayden Soto was convinced he wouldn’t play another snap of football.

During his sophomore campaign, the Pine Bluffs running back sustained a shoulder injury that knocked him out for the entire season. It gave him time to reflect on football, and it was something he was willing to give up.

Fate had other plans.

“Big shout out to Nick Johnson; I love that man,” Soto said. “He just was giving me so much confidence, and he was getting me going, waking me up in the morning to come with him. It was just hype.”

Soto credits Johnson for motivating him during physical therapy and the summer months to get back out on the field. But he also credits his love for football for getting him back in pads. Soto moved to Pine Bluffs in fourth grade, where he immediately joined the football team.

It didn’t take long for him to get hooked on the sport, and he remembers the moment like it was yesterday.

“We were playing against Wheatland,” Soto said. “First play, I ran a reverse, and I scored on that for like 60 yards. From then on, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is my hobby.’”

Even after returning from injury, Soto had to ease himself back in.

While the plan was for him to jump into former all-state standout Ty Scarborough’s role, Pine Bluffs coach Will Gray and his staff took their time to make sure he’d be ready to go.

“(That injury) was bugging him probably until March,” Gray said. “Then he started to finally feel like himself again, so we brought him along slow a little bit, just to make sure he was healthy and ready to go.”

Once his shoulder returned to normal, Soto spent the majority of the offseason training both in the weight room and on the field to get ready for the season. But his rehab wasn’t just physical. It was also mental.

“I was lifting heavier, for sure,” Soto said. “I was also just trying to find that confidence to be able to play again.”

Soto’s return to Pine Bluffs’ lineup this year has provided a big spark to the rushing attack. He enters the Class 1A nine-man state title game first on the team in total rushes (112), and second in total yards (812) and total touchdowns (nine) — trailing only senior Gabe Federer.

Not bad numbers for someone who is a little undersized for the position.

“He’s really good at getting downhill, finding one cut and going,” Gray said. “For his body type and frame, 20 carries is a lot, so he’s been handling that really well.

“He’s more physical than you would think just looking at his body type, but we love giving him the ball whenever we can.”

On the field, Soto runs with precision and shiftiness that makes him hard to bring down. Behind the scenes, he is just like any other player in Pine Bluffs’ locker room — humble and with no detrimental ego.

“For someone his size, he puts in a lot of dirty work for us,” senior wide receiver Colby Lerwick said. “He’s a great guy, and he’s fun to be around. He smiles a lot more than what he does on the football field, but that’s just because we’re on the football field and we’re there to put in work.”

Soto had great role models to look up to throughout his time last season. He learned a lot from former all-state running back Ty Scarborough and now-senior Federer — who he trails for the lead in rushing.

Of all the lessons he learned, which one stuck out the most?

“Be the hammer, not the nail,” Soto said with a smile.

Pine Bluffs faces Sundance at 1 p.m. for the nine-man state championship. For the Hornets, it’s an opportunity to win their third consecutive state title and fourth in the past five years.