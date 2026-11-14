Albany County commissioners earlier this week approved a new purchasing approach for rebuilding the fairgrounds grandstand, giving authorization for County Engineer Jake Schneider to pursue cooperative purchasing and separate contracts with a maximum project price of $2,893,450.

The board rejected the only design-build proposal, which was submitted by Capital Builders of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, as it was nonresponsive. Schneider said the proposal lacked a required 5% bid bond and other requested information, raising concerns about completing the grandstand in time for next July’s Laramie Jubilee Days.

Fairgrounds grandstand

Schneider proposed having the county take a much more direct role in managing the project instead of awarding the entire rebuild to a singular general contractor.

Under that approach, the county would purchase bleachers through a cooperative purchasing agreement and seek bids for other work, including underground electrical, water and utility components. Schneider would oversee the schedule.

Several prospective bidders attended the pre-bid meeting, but only Capital Builders submitted a proposal. Schneider said he could not say definitively why the others declined to bid.

Commissioner Thad Hoff questioned whether the county should postpone the project for a year rather than risk demolishing the existing grandstand without having replacements ready.

Schneider said he had instructed Laramie-based Prairie Equipment LLC, the demolition contractor, not to begin until he was confident the county had a workable plan to make the new grandstand usable by July. Delaying the project another year would require additional repairs to the existing structure, he said.

Commissioner Pete Gosar moved to approve the alternative purchasing approach with the $2,893,450 maximum price. The motion passed, followed by a separate vote rejecting Capital Builders’ bid.

The board also approved an amendment to Prairie Equipment’s demolition contract, protecting the contractor from liquidated damages for delays associated with city permitting.

Schneider said he did not anticipate major permitting delays, although building code and permitting requirements could become more complicated during construction. He said the county could consider phasing the work to make the grandstand functional while addressing remaining requirements.

Thunderbird Lodge demolition

Commissioners also approved a construction contract with Prairie Equipment for asbestos abatement and demolition of the Thunderbird Lodge building, described during the meeting as the Thunderbird soup kitchen project.

Schneider said grant-related requirements had been resolved and Prairie Equipment was the lowest bidder among several companies that submitted proposals. He said the company was qualified to perform the abatement and demolition, starting at about $150,000.

Gosar asked where asbestos removed from the building would be taken. Schneider said it would probably go to the landfill, adding that the work would need specific handling procedures, permitting and approved abatement and demolition plans. The board approved the contract.

Other agenda items

• Fairgrounds Director Taylor Heggie reported that the junior livestock sale’s first-year animal donation program provided 11 animals and 2,169 pounds of meat to community organizations, representing a $36,000 investment from buyers. Five animals went to the Albany County School District 1, one to Cathedral Home, one to a hunger initiative, two to Interfaith and two to the Laramie Soup Kitchen. Donations included pigs, sheep and goats.

• Commissioners awarded Evergreen Solutions LLC a $39,500 contract to conduct a county classification and compensation study. Human Resources Director Aneesa McDonald said the county received six bids and interviewed three firms. The study will examine about 73 job classifications rather than evaluate individual employees, with potential adjustments to classifications and the salary schedule.

• The commission approved temporary use of a second-floor office in the Annex/Planning building for a state of Wyoming Public Defender’s Office trial attorney, subject to contractual negotiations. Deputy County Attorney Matt Ayres said the arrangement would allow the county to reclaim the space if needed. The commissioners also requested that the agreement address liability and clarify each party’s responsibilities.