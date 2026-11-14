Good morning, and welcome to the weekend!

Today's newsletter is led with Albany County approving a new purchasing approach for rebuilding the fairgrounds grandstand, giving authorization for a cooperative purchasing and separate contracts. This was after the board rejected the only design-build proposal, which was submitted by Capital Builders of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, as it was nonresponsive.

Our Caroilina Boelter also noted that the planning for demolition of the old Thunderbird Lodge is proceeding with completion targeted for the end of the year.

WyoLotto has announced four new games, which it hopes will entice a younger audience and also allow the company to continue competing with sports betting and prediction markets, as reported by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

For our Laramie Life page in the weekend edition, Boelter features Rock River School and the national attention it has been receiving for its unique approach to K-12 rural education. The spotlight began when Stacie Anfinson was named a 2026 National Distinguished Principal by the National Association of Elementary School Principals.

Also, a large majority of Wyoming residents say the University of Wyoming has a strong level of connection with their communities and acts in ways that reflect Wyoming values, new survey results show.

WyoSports has coverage of Friday's Class 2A and 3A football championships, as three more games are set for Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. They also have a feature on backup UW quarterback Landon Sims as the Cowboys prepare to face UTEP tonight in Texas.

Have a great Saturday, and enjoy the reading!