Good morning!

The Wyoming high school football state championships kicked off Friday in Laramie. A late field goal lifted Star Valley to victory over Cody in the Class 3A championship game.Big Horn scored 31 unanswered points to beat Cokeville for the 2A title.

Cheyenne East will try to end Natrona County's perfect season when the teams meet in the 4A championship today. Thunderbirds senior Tyler Stephenson has gone from playing offensive line to catching passes and carrying the football. He's also continued to have an impact on the defensive side of the ball.

Pine Bluffs squares off with Sundance for the Class 1A nine-man title. Hornets junior Ayden Soto has been part of a two-headed rushing attack this fall. He thought about giving up football after suffering a serious shoulder injury last season.

The University of Wyoming football team was among those impacted by the FAA grounding all flights in the United States on Friday. The Cowboys departed Laramie nearly 6 hours after they expected to, but made it to El Paso for today's game against UTEP.

Speaking of the Cowboys, starting quarterback Tyler Hughes is sidelined for tonight's game after breaking a bone in his throwing arm during the first half of last week's win at UNLV. That thrusts backup Landon Sims into the starting lineup against UTEP. First-year UW offensive coordinator Christian Taylor thinks Sims is up to the task of leading the Pokes.

The UW basketball team will also be in action on a busy Saturday. The Cowboys play at Denver, and third-year coach Sundance Wicks wants to see the kind of play and effort that had his team leading at North Carolina earlier this week.

The Laramie County Community College women's soccer team is headed back to the National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament. The play of freshman Cilia Mejorado – especially in the post season – is a big reason why.

Have a great Saturday!