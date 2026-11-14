Good morning! Welcome to a beautiful weekend! Try and get out and enjoy the nice weather while it lasts.

On the front of the Rawlins Times today we lead with news about a pair of proposed bills that could return fire district funding to adequate levels. From Casper Star Tribune reporter Hannah Ward, these bills could help rural fire districts as they grapple with rising costs.

Also on the front page today is a story from Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporter Owen Houtakker who covered a recent meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee. The committee heard from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department about how the Game and Fish trust fund money will be used.

On the inside of the Times today we offer our readers an odd little turn of events story about the ongoing saga of Rebecca Bextel, who recently lost her bid for Wyoming governor and is now facing allegations that she apparently has 15 "illegal chickens" on her east Jackson property.

Sport reporter Anden Garfield is wrapping up his coverage of Fall high school sports, so today we have a small notice of Rawlins senior volleyball player Lily Bustos earning All-Conference recognition after her performance in the 2026 volleyball season. Congratulations, Lily!

Thanks for reading! We appreciate your support, and I wish you all beautiful days!