Good morning! Welcome to the weekend. The weather has been beautiful, so get out and enjoy it while it lasts!

Today on the front of the Rocket Miner newspaper is coverage of Monday's demonstration near the WE Soda trona mine located west of Green River. Reporter Trina Dennis Brittain had the opportunity to speak with the families that will be affected by the looming reduction in force.

More on the industry front is a story from WyoFile reporter Dustin Bleizeffer about the Wyoming Public Service Commission's intention to investigate claims that Rocky Mountain Power dodges industry requests for more electricity. It is still unclear where this will lead, but the story will give the reader some added insight into this ongoing issue in Southwest Wyoming.

On the Opinion page today, I provide an editorial concerning the myriad of questions we have regarding WE Soda's intention to lay off 350+ of its workforce and move to solution mining. Our readers may have the same questions, and we are not afraid to ask them. We support our workers!

Sports reporter Anden Garfield is wrapping up his coverage of Fall high school sports. First off is his story about the Green River High School volleyball team and its 4th-place win at the 4A state tournament last weekend.

He also places focus on the Wolves' all-conference and all-state award winners. Athena Clement, Brookely Phillips and Nicole Wilson gained an all-conference nod, while Clement and Phillips also secured all-state honors and Phillips was named Defensive Player of the Year. Congratulations, Lady Wolves! We also give a congratulations to RSHS Lady Tiger volleyball player Kaycie Muniz, who also was named to the 4A West All-Conference Team!

Thank you for reading today! We appreciate your support, and wish you all beautiful days!