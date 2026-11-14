Cheyenne and Laramie County

Paddle of the Plains Pickleball Tournament

Nov. 14. Free to attend. The Picklr hosts its second annual pickleball tournament featuring women's, men's and mixed doubles divisions. There will be raffles, a beer garden and the net proceeds benefit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. The Picklr, 3741 E. Lincolnway. wyopickleball.org or cheyenneanimalshelter.org

VFW Post 1881 Craft & Flea Market

Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Shop a creative lineup of local vendors featuring jewelry, crochet items, leather goods, license plate birdhouses and more unique finds, with lunch available on-site. Held in memory of Deloss Schaefer, the event supports local veterans. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. Suzie, 307-632-4053

Food Drive Movie: “The Wild Robot”

Nov. 14, 10 a.m. Capitol Cinema 16 hosts a free screening of DreamWorks' "The Wild Robot." One ticket is one nonperishable or canned food item donated at the door to benefit the local food bank. First come, first served. Capitol Cinema 16, 3410 Concord Road. facebook.com/cheyennemovies

Festive Layers: A Decoupage Workshop

Nov. 14, 10:30 a.m.-noon. $20. Head to the Botanic Gardens for a decoupage wood ornament class and make your own unique creation to add to your winter decorations. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. botanic.org

The Merry Christmas Spider

Nov. 14, 10:30 a.m.-noon. $40. Celebrate the holiday season by creating a beaded spider ornament for your Christmas tree. Participants will receive all supplies and learn about the Christmas spider tradition from Cheyenne Botanic Gardens volunteer Yvonne Peterson. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. botanic.org

Seasonal Photo Op

Nov. 14, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free. Pose for seasonal photos taken by a professional photographer. Each group receives two digital images delivered by early December. Registration is required. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Unraveling Dark Family Lore Using the Genealogical Proof Standard

Nov. 14, 3-4:30 p.m. Stumbled upon a somber discovery or murky old family rumor in your genealogy research? Oranda Davis guides you through the darker side of genealogy, using the Genealogical Proof Standard to help you find the truth. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Girls' Night Out: Flamingle into the Holidays

Nov. 14, 4-8 p.m. Free. Girls' Day Out - Wyoming is hosting an elevated evening of holiday shopping, sipping and pampering, featuring a curated selection of vendors, beauty and wellness experiences, and a bar with adult and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. facebook.com/girlsdayoutwyo/

St. Martin's Lantern Walk

Nov. 14, 5-6 p.m. $5. St. Martin’s Day is a beloved children’s holiday in Germany, celebrated with songs, stories and lanterns. Join the Botanic Gardens to learn the traditions, make your own lantern and finish with a short parade around the Children’s Village. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. botanic.org

CLTP: Stephen King's "Misery"

Nov. 14-15, 7 p.m. shows, and 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Price $19-29. This psychological thriller based on Stephen King’s novel "Misery" follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash and wakes up captive in a secluded home owned by his self-identified “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes. Annie forces Paul to write a new "Misery" novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go. Mary Godfrey Playhouse. 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. Cheyennelittletheatre.org

LCCC's "Reasons to Be Pretty"

Nov. 14, 7 p.m. Laramie County Community College's theater program presents Neil LaBute's “Reasons to Be Pretty,” a comedy-drama exploring relationships, personal insecurities and society's obsession with physical appearance. The production features an unconventional rotating stage design and contains adult content and language — not recommended for audiences under 18. LCCC, College Community Center Playhouse, 1400 E. College Drive. For information lccc.wy.edu/theatre or tickets lccc.wy.edu/theatretickets

CSO: "Shostakovich Triumphant"

Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. $12.50-$55. This concert will showcase the vibrant Overture to Glinka’s "Ruslan" and "Ludmilla." Experience the emotional depth of Elgar’s Cello Concerto, featuring Myra Monfort Artist-in-Residence Zuill Bailey. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. Cheyennesymphony.org

The Art of the Personal Narrative: From Insight to Impact

Nov. 15, 1-3 p.m. In this three-week series, learn how to transform personal experiences into compelling narratives by developing an authentic voice, structuring scenes and building narrative tension. Participants leave with a practical storytelling toolkit and a working draft of their own essay. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Senior Planet: Understanding Frauds & Scams

Nov. 17, 10-11:15 a.m. Learn to spot the most common scams, get tips for avoiding them and find out what to do if you get scammed — including a look at how AI contributes to increasingly complex fraud through emails, texts and deepfakes. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Craig Johnson Book Signing

Nov. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. The bestselling Wyoming author will be joined by special guest A Martinez from the television series "Longmire" as he shares excerpts from his newest book, "Have Courage: Longmire Stories," followed by audience questions and a book signing. Books will be available for purchase. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Discover and Discuss: Black Life in Wyoming: Cowboys, Coal and Community

Nov. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. Free. This is a new lecture series put on at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. This month, Brigida R. Blasi's talk will highlight the overlooked contributions to Wyoming's mining, ranching and rodeo history. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. oldwestmuseum.org

Cheyenne Audubon: Native Plants and Biodiversity Talk

Nov. 17, 6 p.m. Free. Speaker Erin Bentley, associate director of the University of Wyoming's Biodiversity Institute, will discuss how native Wyoming plants and floral biodiversity support bird populations and healthy ecosystems — and how you can start your own native plant journey. Laramie County Library, Sunflower Room, 2200 Pioneer Ave. cheyenneaudubon.org or CheyenneAudubon@gmail.com

Library for All Thanksgiving Potluck

Nov. 18, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Adults and teens ages 16 and older with disabilities are invited for crafts, science activities and LEGO fun. Participants should attend with their staff or caregiver. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Small Business Showcase

Nov. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hear pitches from local small business owners, share your passion with an audience and get to know your neighbors at this networking event for Laramie County businesses, presented in partnership with the Wyoming SBDC Network. No registration required. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Cuentos y Amigos — Spanish Storytime

Nov. 18, 6-7 p.m. Join LCLS and CHISPA for a special bilingual storytime featuring stories, songs, snacks and a craft in Spanish and English. This month's theme is thankfulness. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

"A Home for Steamboat" Book Tour

Nov. 19, 4:15-5:15 p.m. Children and families. Catch the Cheyenne stop of the "A Home for Steamboat" library book tour, featuring an entertaining reading and book talk by author Casey Rislov and illustrator Zak Pullen. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Living Room Conversations: Politics & Personal Relationships

Nov. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Share a meal and take part in a guided, respectful discussion — no debate, just open and curious conversation — exploring how to stay connected and find common ground across political differences. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

American Warrior Initiative Gala

Nov. 19, 5:30-8 p.m. $25. Join an elegant evening honoring those who have served, featuring a fine dinner from Bluffs Bakery and Currie's Dining, cocktails, a silent auction and an inspiring keynote from former Navy SEAL Jason Redman — culminating in the presentation of a fully trained service dog to a deserving local veteran. Blue Community Events Center, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd. givebutter.com/HighPlainsGala, Rose McIntyre, 307-287-0365

True Crime Book Club

Nov. 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Adults. This month's read is "The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat" by Eric Jager. Feel free to bring an hors d'oeuvres or dessert to share for a small Thanksgiving-inspired meetup. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Behind the Curtain: Lunch & Learn

Nov. 20, noon-1 p.m. Learn about the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players' production of "Nuncrackers" as cast and crew shed light on the creative process, design and collaboration behind the show. Attendees may enter a raffle to win two tickets to the performance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Nov. 20, 2-3 p.m. Join dementia care specialist Amy Shaw, PA, for this monthly gathering where caregivers connect through shared experience, sharing and listening in a compassionate environment. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

COMEA Comedy Night

Nov. 20, 7-9 p.m. $30. Two veteran comedians take the stage for the final COMEA Comedy Night of 2026 — featuring Bobby Henline, the “Well Done Comedian” and former U.S. Army soldier seen on Netflix and in Time magazine, alongside Navy veteran Jeremiah, a comedy nomad who has opened for the likes of Preacher Lawson and Tom Green. All proceeds benefit Veterans' Rock. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/comea-comedy-night

Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip: Pawnee National Grasslands

Nov. 21, departs 9 a.m. Free. Open to all birdwatching enthusiasts, this field trip heads to the Pawnee National Grasslands — about 50 miles southeast of Cheyenne — in search of hawks, falcons and eagles along back roads. Bring lunch, water and binoculars; spotting scopes provided. Return expected mid-afternoon. Lions Park parking lot, between the Children's Village and the big picnic shelter. Grant Frost, 307-343-2024, or cheyenneaudubon.org

Introduction to Stained Glass: Christmas Edition

Nov. 21, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. $45. Artist Barb Christofferson of Glass Works Stained Glass Studio guides participants through cutting, grinding, foiling and soldering their own stained glass suncatcher in this three-hour workshop — all tools and materials included. Ages 12 and up. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. botanic.org

Downtown Holiday Night Market

Nov. 21, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Free to attend. DowntownFirst, Community Action of Laramie County and Community Recreation bring the first downtown holiday night market to life under the lights of 17th Street, with pop-up locations throughout downtown, warming stations and free hot cider. Downtown Cheyenne. facebook.com/DowntownFirst

Turkish Lamp Workshop

Nov. 21, 4 p.m. $55. Craft a one-of-a-kind glowing mosaic lamp from vibrant stained glass beads and geometric patterns, with style options including hanging arm, crescent stand and classic tabletop designs. Suitable for all skill levels. Flydragon Creativity Center, 3151 Nationway, Unit K6. flydragoncreates.com

“Home for the Holidays” Opening Reception

Nov. 21, 4-7 p.m. Free. The Wyoming Historic Governors' Mansion invites the public to celebrate the opening of its annual Christmas exhibit, "Tinsel Through Time," with live entertainment, holiday décor and refreshments. Wyoming Historic Governors' Mansion, 300 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878 or facebook.com/HistoricGovernorsMansion

Lighting the Legacy

Nov. 21, 4:30 p.m. Free to attend. Bring the family, bundle up and gather along Capitol Avenue for a special holiday tribute. Watch the Mounted Marshals make their ceremonial ride through downtown as volunteers adorn Cheyenne’s bronze statues with wreaths, celebrating the people, stories and community spirit that make our city home. Route begins at the State Capitol and goes to the Depot Plaza. cheyenne.org/oldwestholiday

Depot Plaza Lighting Ceremony

Nov. 21, 5:30 p.m. Free to attend. Join the community at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza for the annual lighting of the Depot Plaza and Christmas tree — a beautiful kickoff to the winter season, even if Thanksgiving hasn't passed yet. West 15th Street. cheyenne.org/oldwestholiday

Laramie and along the Front Range

The Polar Express Train Ride

Through Dec. 23, shows at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. $80-$100 per person; children under 2 free. The Colorado Railroad Museum invites families aboard an authentic coal-fired steam locomotive for a magical multi-part holiday experience — featuring caroling, the “Hot Chocolate” song and dance, a dramatic re-enactment of the beloved story, a ride to the North Pole and a personal visit with Santa. Hot cocoa, a cookie and a Silver Bell included with every ticket. Discounted pricing available before Thanksgiving. Colorado Railroad Museum, 17155 W. 44th Ave., Golden. coloradorailroadmuseum.org

"Willy Wonka"

Nov. 20-22, showtimes vary. $22-35. The Lincoln Center brings Roald Dahl's beloved chocolate factory to life in this scrumdidilyumptious musical featuring enchanting songs from the 1971 film alongside new numbers by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley. Follow young Charlie Bucket and four not-so-likable golden ticket winners on a fantastical tour through Willy Wonka's mysterious factory — where the rules must be followed or consequences will follow. The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins. lctix.com

Denver Christkindlmarket

Nov. 20-Dec. 23. Free to attend. An authentic German-style holiday market returns to Auraria Campus with local and European craft and food vendors, live music, special themed days and festive entertainment for all ages — plus new this year: a 42-foot carousel, glass ornament making and glass blowing workshops. Open 1-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday and and Dec. 17-23; Festival Hall open until 10 p.m. Auraria Campus, Tivoli Quad, 1000 Larimer St., Denver. christkindlmarketdenver.com

"Christmas in Color"

Nov. 20-Jan. 2, 5:30-10 p.m. $35+ per vehicle. Experience millions of lights synchronized to holiday music on a dazzling drive-thru light show. Locations include Waterworld Denver, Red Rocks in Morrison and Colorado Karting in Centennial. christmasincolor.net

COMEA Comedy Night

Nov. 21, 7-9 p.m. $30. Two veteran comedians take the stage for the final COMEA Comedy Night of 2026 — featuring Bobby Henline, the “Well Done Comedian” and former U.S. Army soldier seen on Netflix and in Time magazine, alongside Navy veteran Jeremiah, a comedy nomad who has opened for the likes of Preacher Lawson and Tom Green. All proceeds benefit the University of Wyoming Veterans Center. The Collective - Center of the Healing Arts, 100 S 2nd St., Laramie. zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/comedy-that-cares-laramie

Journey: Final Frontier Tour

Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m. $53+. Journey, the rock band formed in 1973, is known for hits like "Don't Stop Believin'," "Any Way You Want It," "Separate Ways" and many more. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver. Ballarena.com

Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn"

Nov. 27-Jan. 17, noon and 6 p.m. showings. $55-$93.50. Candlelight Theatre invites audiences to a joyous, high-energy celebration of love and showbiz magic, bursting with dazzling dance and timeless hits like “White Christmas,” “Blue Skies” and “Cheek to Cheek.” Dinner is included with your ticket. Candlelight Dinner Theatre, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, Colo. coloradocandlelight.com or 970-744-3747