Monday

Cheyenne City Council's Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. Zoom information available at cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Cheyenne City Council's Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. Zoom information available at cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Storey Gym board room, 2811 House Ave., or online via Zoom. Link available at laramie1.org/board-of-trustees.

Tuesday

Wyoming Legislature's Joint Education Committee, 8:30 a.m., Capitol Extension, E005, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.

Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, 12 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. Zoom information available at cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Laramie County Board of County Commissioners, regular meeting, 3:30 p.m., Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. and online at laramiecountywy.gov.

Wednesday

Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Charles Carpenter Board Room, College Community Center, Room 128, 1400 E. College Drive.

Thursday

Wyoming Legislature's Select Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology Committee, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, W110, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.

Friday

Wyoming Legislature's Select Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology Committee, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, W110, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.