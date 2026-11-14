CHEYENNE — The rhythmic clack of shoes against the stage reverberates through the speakers, every step amplified by microphones attached to the dancers’ feet.

This isn’t like “The Nutcracker,” where the dancers’ slippers tap the ground as silently as possible while the live orchestra plays offstage.

As in any dance production, the story is communicated through the movements of the performers. At Christmas, that storytelling is often associated with ballet. But in the case of “A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland,” the narrative unfolds through traditional Irish dance and song, complemented by holiday-inspired costuming, staging and a video screen that helps establish changes in location.

Initially appearing as simple bartenders at an Irish pub, the musicians of “A Celtic Christmas” will abandon the glasses they polish and jump right in with the dancers, who join in as part of the orchestra.

Under the mistletoe, they play and sing alongside them in an energetic performance that encourages the audience to interact from their seats.

The structure itself revolves around the audience’s participation.

“There’s a bit of audience participation … a bit of heckling that comes through sometimes as well, which is cool because it’s live, so the boys can stop … our cast is at the point that they know how to handle a rowdy audience,” said Brent Pace, the founder of A Taste of Ireland dance production.

“So if there’s someone who says ‘Do it again a bit more,’ (they can) kind of play with them … which is really fun at this time of year.”

The idea for “A Celtic Christmas” came to fruition in 2022, creating a holiday-exclusive performance outside of their annual season.

Pace, who has been Irish dancing his whole life, described it as a theatrical production with a heavy emphasis on storytelling.

At the center of this musical comedy is a tale of forbidden love between a countryman and a woman of higher society. However, the man is sent away to America to find work.

Hanging out at an Irish pub with his friends, he navigates this new land and whether he will reunite with his love.

According to Pace, his situation is rooted in the true stories of Irish men in the 1800s who had to leave their homeland to escape famine and establish a livelihood in the U.S.

“Many people come to the show and go ‘Oh, I’ve been to Cork and my grandfather’s from there, or my dad was from Belfast, or wherever,” he said. “So there’s a real culture that kind of flows through the veins of a lot of our fans.”

That resonance is part of what initially drew audiences to Pace’s small production, starting with him as the lead and since growing into an internationally recognized performance, attracting champion Irish dancers like Gavin Shevlin, who said he has been Irish dancing since he was 5 and joined A Taste of Ireland four years ago.

“I’ve done Riverdance and Lord of the Dance before … (where) the taps are tracked into the music. Whereas this show, there’s mics to go down through your trousers and taped onto your shoes, and they come out through the speakers. So I really like that bit … It adds a bit of pressure. You have to hit the beat,” Shevlin said.

Compared to other acclaimed dance companies like Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, Pace said audiences familiar with Irish dance should expect a less rigid performance.

Perfect lines, straight arms — legacy companies are all about execution, said Pace. A Taste of Ireland gives its performers a little more “free rein” on stage, while also giving them room to build their careers as full-time Irish dancers and actors.

“(Irish dance is) about trying to push the boundaries and create something completely different that hasn’t been done before,” said Pace. “A lot of the big companies don’t have work for their performers … we are on tour 10 months of the year at minimum … (it allows) us to keep workers employed. It allows us to take arts to communities that don’t get the arts, and it allows us to work on refining our shows.”

There are still those beautiful, coordinated lines, but audiences familiar with Irish dancing should expect more “flow” to the performance.

Shevlin appreciates the opportunity to showcase his individual freedom and challenge himself on a live stage.

“And then there’s, like, a solo as well. You can kind of do your own thing with that,” he said.

Shevlin’s current goal is to become the best male lead of the production, while also inspiring young audience members to join the world of dance.

He fondly recalled an experience from a recent show.

“There was a young boy in the front row, and he was up dancing — every time I was dancing,” he said, demonstrating his and the boy’s movements during the Zoom call. “This is why I’m doing what I’m doing, to get through to younger people like that.”

As Pace put it, Shevlin is the “Wild Rover” — a nod to the well-known song by The Dubliners, which audiences will hear during the performance.

The song list will be just as varied, ranging from Irish folk music and recognizable Christmas carols to a cappella numbers.

He explained that there are different emotions attached to each number, from the sadness of leaving your homeland and family to going to a foreign country to having a laugh with the lads at the bar. The performances can also vary each night, depending on the venue.

Pace makes sure audiences will get “A Celtic Christmas” as it was intended, regardless of the venue — even on a smaller stage like the Civic Center.

“There’s an appreciation for us bringing the show to a place in Wyoming, as opposed to sticking it to where there’s a big Broadway show every night of the week,” Pace said.

“I think you’re closer to the audience as well … and you can engage more,” Shevlin added. “(Cheyenne audiences are) always buzzing, and they’re asking when are we coming back … They’re like that because of the energy the show brings.”