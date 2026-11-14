Good morning, and welcome to the weekend!

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins has said for years that data centers are good for the community because they bring diverse, high-paying jobs that help keep our youth here. But in conversations with several youth between the ages of 18 and 25, our local government and business reporter, Alyssa Tolman, found little support for that notion.

Meanwhile, the aunt of a 14-year-old girl hit by vehicle near East High School on Nov. 9 wants safer routes to schools. A Cheyenne City Council member who graduated from that school says help is on the way.

Healthcare workers across Wyoming and all who work in healthcare institutions would be provided additional protection from assault and the threat of violence if a bill advanced by an interim committee passes next year. It would also include mandatory reporting requirements to law enforcement when a healthcare worker suffers an assault, battery or threat of violence. Wyoming is one of only two states without this kind of protection for healthcare workers.

Today's ToDo cover story is a preview of a different kind of Christmas tradition. "A Celtic Christmas" will bring energetic, interactive Irish dance to the Cheyenne Civic Center on Nov. 25. Also, be sure to check out WTE arts and entertainment/features writer Carlee Elders' first column, called "Thinking about ..." This one has her contemplating "Dunesday."

WyoSports has coverage of Friday's Class 2A and 3A football championships, as well as previews of more happening today in Laramie. They also have a feature on backup UW quarterback Landon Sims as the Cowboys prepare to face UTEP tonight in Texas.

Until next week ...