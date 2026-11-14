On Nov. 6 we learned that trona producer WE Soda plans to lay off 350-plus of its workforce as it moves to solution mining. The news was like an unexpected fist punch to the gut. The enormity of this news and the expected damage it will cause to the entire Southwest Wyoming region takes our breath away. It’s painful in so many ways.

We give kudos to all those in our communities who have voiced support for the workers who are facing job losses. Right after posting the press release, we here at the Rocket Miner received announcement after announcement from local, county and state government officials, businesses, organizations and people on the street who offered their support and words of encouragement. We are so proud of everyone coming together in this time of trial and crisis.

We, too, offer our support. Many people may need every bit of help we can offer, especially as we move into the holiday season. Be giving and be supportive. These workers are members of our community family, and by pulling together we help to strengthen that family. We stand by you all because we all are, in many different ways, affected by this news.

We all have questions. Here at the newspaper, we have been hearing the rumblings from the industry about China’s cheap product and how that is affecting the local industries. We figured the companies that own the local mines would have to work out how to weather the storm and keep production rolling. Sweetwater County is known as the Trona Capital of the World for a reason, and the industry has weathered many a storm.

This, however, is something else. It will be not only a hit to our local economy but also, and more importantly, to those people working in that local industry, as well as their families. That pain and suffering is already being felt across large sections of our region’s communities. There is an uneasiness in the entire trona patch.

As we understand it, solution mining is filling a mine with water to dissolve the solid mineral — in this case trona — and then pumping the brine up to the surface. Our biggest question is this: With the miles of underground excavation in the area from the various operations, are not the other mines (Solvay, Tata Chemicals and Sisecam) worried about water leaching into their own areas of operation? I’m sure some studies will be forthcoming. The other mines can always file for an injunction if there is a possibility their own operations will be put at risk. Will it affect the adjacent railroad and Interstate 80? Did WE Soda check into any of this before deciding in favor of solution mining?

And how much water will it take to fill the mine? This is a high desert, and water is a valuable resource. If WE Soda’s use of water comes at a risk to other industries, businesses and the general public, we think they may have a fight on their hands.

We also question the RIF. Will WE Soda not need its mechanics, its miners or any of the other myriad of jobs they may cut in order to make the move to solution mining? Do not the machines still require maintenance? Don’t you still need to haul the product? We understand the need to reduce production is driven by the market, but the company still needs to produce or it will collapse. We’re sure WE Soda will not let that happen. And we daresay the company bigwigs will not be on the ground doing the physical labor of extraction.

We also ask why WE Soda did not inform the United Steelworkers Local 13214 union about its plans. The Rocket Miner was told the union learned about the RIF plans when everyone else learned about it — when WE Soda put out its press release. We think the company a little cowardly for this move. Have those hard conversations first to see if some common ground can be found and jobs saved.

We have a saying in our business: Follow the money. There are rumors circulating about WE Soda trying to gain a monopoly on the local trona industry by producing and selling its solution-mined trona at a reduced cost and drive the other local companies out of business. We hope they understand there are antitrust laws in this country which frown on this type of practice.

WE Soda’s news is not good news for any of us. We believe they think people will understand the company’s need to make money, but we hope they understand they make money because of those people willing to work for them. It’s a symbiotic relationship.

Give your workers some grace, WE Soda, and recognize they are your most valuable asset.