CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne’s Sanitation Division will conclude the 2026 seasonal residential yard waste program the third week of November.

The last week of service for the yard waste program will be Nov. 16-19.

The season’s final branch pickup will be Nov. 19. Contact the Sanitation Division at 307-637-6440, Option 0 to schedule a pickup.

Yard waste reminders:

Store yard waste containers in a secure location during the off-season out of the right-of-way, street or alleyway.Clean out and keep containers empty until next season.To report damage or to have a container removed, contact the Sanitation Division office.Do not compact yard waste in containers.Loosen contents with shovel, rake or broom handle to ensure contents empty completely.Only lawn trimmings, weeds, leaves, pinecones and pine needles are allowed in yard waste containers.No branches, tumbleweeds or other wooden material are allowed in yard waste containers.

To schedule an additional yard waste pickup before the season ends, call the Sanitation Division at 307-637-6440, Option 0 to schedule an extra pickup for an additional fee.

The Compost Facility, 3714 Windmill Road, is available for disposal of residential yard waste year-round from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Large loads are not accepted after 4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 307-637-6440. Additional information is also available at cheyennecity.org/yardwaste or through the Recycle Coach app.