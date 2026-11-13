CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) is sharing a final report outlining successes and learning from the SUN Bucks summer food assistance program, which provided vital nutrition support to tens of thousands of school-age children across the state.

“The data shows that SUN Bucks benefits are useful and are used by families in our state, making this program an effective tool to ensure that Wyoming children are nourished and ready to learn when they return to school in the fall,” DFS Director Korin Schmidt said in a news release.

SUN Bucks is a federally funded program for school-age children that is administered by the USDA. States choose whether to participate in the program. The Wyoming SUN Bucks program was created April 15, 2026, for one year only, through an executive order by Gov. Mark Gordon. DFS implemented the program, and the first SUN Bucks benefits were sent to families the first week in July.

The final report was sent to Gordon in October and summarizes program data as of Sept. 30. Highlights of the report include:

SUN Bucks cards were sent to 38,241 eligible children in Wyoming, which was 20% higher than the original estimated 32,000 eligible children in the state.Almost all (99%) of recipients were automatically enrolled through existing programs including the National School Lunch Program, Medicaid, SNAP, POWER and KidCare CHIP.Every dollar invested by Wyoming into program administration funding yielded at least four dollars in federally funded food benefits flowing directly to grocers and retailers, offering a minimum 4:1 return for SUN Bucks.Wyoming found no substantiated cases of benefit fraud.In public survey comments, 97% of respondents expressed strong support for renewing SUN Bucks in summer 2027, citing relief against grocery inflation and ease of use in rural areas.

While summer applications for SUN Bucks closed on Aug. 31, benefits remain active for 121 days from mailing. The first cards were sent in early July and expired on Nov. 1, with any unspent funding returning to the federal government. The last cards mailed will expire later in the winter months. DFS will continue to evaluate program outcomes and operational recommendations for future summers, should the program be renewed for another summer.

For more information on SUN Bucks and to access the final report, visit dfs.wyo.gov/assistance-programs/food-assistance/sun-bucks/.