CASPER – A Wyoming-based nonprofit is inviting young women aged 15-25 to explore anxiety through creative writing and visual art, with cash awards and the opportunity to be featured in a new book.

Entries close on Nov. 30.

Modern Anxiety, Modern Woman: Wyoming is a creative writing and visual art initiative inviting young women across Wyoming to explore the relationship between anxiety and artistic expression.

Organized by Psychiatry, Philosophy & the Arts (PP+A), a Wyoming-based not-for-profit organization, the project is calling for original creative work from female Wyoming residents aged 15-25. The initiative aims to give young women an opportunity to share their perspectives on anxiety, while recognizing the role that creativity can play in exploring the complexities of the human experience.

The 10 best writing entries will each receive $100 and be published in a new illustrated book, "Modern Anxiety, Modern Woman: Wyoming," planned for publication in 2027.

The competition has two parts:

CREATIVE WRITING – TEN AWARDS OF $100

Young women aged 15-25 who live in Wyoming are invited to submit original creative writing on the themes of anxiety and artistic expression. Entries can take any creative form, including personal stories, essays, poetry or fiction, and must be between 500 and 1,000 words.

VISUAL ART – ONE COMMISSION OF $200

PP+A is also seeking one young Wyoming artist or illustrator to create 10 original images to accompany the selected writing contributions. The commissioned artist will receive $200 for their work, which will be professionally published alongside the essays.

All prize payments will be made by Dec. 15.

The Wyoming initiative builds on the international Modern Anxiety, Modern Woman project, which seeks to empower young women by inviting them to explore and share their experiences of anxiety through creative expression.

In 2021, PP+A published "Modern Anxiety, Modern Woman: Australia," featuring contributions from young Australian women. Now the project is returning to its home territory, inviting a new generation of young women in Wyoming to contribute their voices and artistic perspectives.

PP+A was founded in 2008 and brings together people interested in the relationship between psychiatry, philosophy and the arts. Its work explores the connections between mental health, the human condition and creativity, welcoming perspectives from professionals, artists and people with direct or indirect experience of mental health difficulties.

The organization is founded on the belief that these subjects deserve to be explored from different points of view, and that artistic expression has an important place in that conversation.

Dr. Lida Prypchan, a Wyoming child and youth psychiatrist working in Casper, is a co-founder of PP+A. Through the organization, the project continues to explore how young women understand anxiety, how they experience it and how they might use creative expression to communicate something of those experiences.

An invitation to Wyoming's young women

You do not need to be an established writer or professional artist to enter. PP+A is interested in original ideas, individual perspectives and creative approaches to the subject.

Whether through words, images or a combination of both, the competition offers young women an opportunity to contribute to a wider conversation about anxiety and creativity – and to see their work published.

Young women interested in participating can register at tinyurl.com/mamw-wyoming.