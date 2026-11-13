CHEYENNE — The October 2026 issue of the Wyoming Insight is available at the state of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division website, ai.wyo.gov/divisions/economic-analysis. The Wyoming Insight serves as an energy index and business indicators report for the state.

Note: Starting with the September 2026 issue, the nonfarm wage and salary employment table (page 1) and chart (page 2) contain non-seasonally adjusted data. These figures should not be compared with employment figures in past issues, as they contained seasonally adjusted data.

Highlights from this month’s issue include:

Monthly oil prices surpass $100/bbl for the third time in 2026. Natural gas prices still under $3/MMBtu.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) monthly average price for crude oil was $102.07 per bbl. in October, 4.9% more than a month ago and 67.6% more than October 2025. Average active oil rigs were 14 in October and the conventional gas rig count was two. In October of last year, there were six oil rigs and five gas rigs.

The October 2026 natural gas price at the Henry Hub averaged $2.99 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), $0.04 more than last month, but $0.21 less than October 2025. The Opal Hub natural gas price averaged $2.64/MMBtu in October, $0.03 less than last month, but $0.17 more than October 2025.

Statewide sales and use tax collections continue to show strength.

Total sales and use tax collections in October summed to $104 million, $9.1 million more (+9.5%) than October last year.

“Sales and use tax collections in October improved year-over-year for the ninth month in a row,” said Dylan Bainer, principal economist for Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division, in a news release. Collections from the retail trade sector, which is Wyoming’s largest sector in terms of sales and use tax collections, improved the most, up $5.2 million (+13.8%). The mining sector also had a strong month in October, up $3.6 million (+40.4%).

From news release