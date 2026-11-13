CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) has begun mailing annual notifications to customers whose service line materials are classified as known lead, galvanized requiring replacement or unknown.

These notifications, required under federal regulations, will reach approximately 22,000 customers as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR), finalized in 2021. Under updated EPA regulations, all water systems must maintain a service line material inventory and send annual notifications only to customers with service lines that fall under one of the three specified classifications.

To comply with these requirements, BOPU is maintaining a Lead Service Line Inventory (LSLI) and has developed a publicly accessible map for customers to view the classification of their service lines. To ensure the accuracy of this inventory, BOPU is using Geographic Information System (GIS) technology to verify each service line’s data. This work includes confirming the locations of service lines, curb stops, shutoffs and water main connections, as well as identifying unknown materials using available record drawings and utility records.

Until 2022, the BOPU did not own or maintain service lines beyond the water main connector. Since then, the BOPU operates as a split ownership utility, meaning the BOPU owns and maintains the section of the service line from the water main to and including the curb stop or shutoff, while property owners are responsible for the portion from the curb stop to their home.

The next phase of the initiative involves field investigations to visually verify the remaining unknown service line materials through hydro excavation at or near curb stop shutoffs across the water system.

BOPU’s highest priority is providing safe and reliable drinking water to the Cheyenne community. To reduce the risk of lead exposure, BOPU adjusts the pH of the water to minimize the potential for lead to leach from service lines, fixtures or faucets. Routine water sampling is conducted throughout the system and reported lead concentrations remain below the EPA action level.

Through continued outreach and education, BOPU is committed to protecting public health and reducing lead exposure in Cheyenne’s drinking water. For more information about BOPU’s Lead Service Line Initiative, visit cheyennebopu.org/leadfree.