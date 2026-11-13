CHEYENNE – Family-owned beverage wholesaler Bison Beverage celebrated a century of excellence on Friday.

Founded in Cheyenne in 1926 as Cheyenne Beverage, the company paused and reflected on the last 100 years of relationships, customer service and Wyoming heritage while also focusing on the next 100 years ahead, a news release stated.

Current owners and siblings Todd Lewis and Brittney Webber recognize the rare space that Bison Beverage occupies as a century-old company in Wyoming, especially one that is both family-owned and fully independent.

“To reach this milestone as a family and a company is just incredible,” said Lewis, president and CEO of Bison Beverage. “Apart from the 100th anniversary and all that comes with that, 2026 has actually been one of the biggest years in our company’s history in terms of overall growth, territory expansion and investment back into our people. So needless to say, we are ready to celebrate all of this.”

The company recognizes that this anniversary marks a broader milestone for a Wyoming business whose story is deeply connected to the communities it serves. It is also an opportunity to acknowledge the strength of female leadership, a cornerstone of the company since its inception.

“When our great-grandmother Beryl Yarter-Lewis founded the company in 1926, female owners and leaders in business were rare compared to today,” said Bison Beverage Vice-President Brittney Lewis. “She set the standards for customer service, caring for our employees and doing business ethically that we still follow as a company today. I am incredibly proud to help carry on her legacy as a female owner 100 years later.”