LARAMIE — McKay Young was supremely confident his team’s game-winning field goal attempt was going to split the uprights.

But even the most confident of coaches still wants to give their kicker a little help.

That’s why the Star Valley coach called a hard count, knowing he had a timeout in his back pocket on fourth down at Cody’s 10-yard line. The call worked and turned a 27-yard attempt for kicker Owen Brown into a 22-yard attempt.

Brown returned the favor, drilling the attempt with 26 seconds remaining to push Star Valley to its fifth consecutive Class 3A state championship with a 16-13 win over Cody on Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

“Everyone had their confidence in me that I could make it, and I had to have confidence in myself that I could do it,” Brown said. “We pulled through and it went in. … It was a lot of excitement and everyone was really happy for me.”

Ross Hilton, Class 3A’s leading passer, led the Braves through the air with 161 yards and a touchdown on 19-of-28 passing. Travis Thomson finished the game with 20 touches (nine rushing, 11 receiving) for 113 yards.

But it was defense and special teams that stole the show.

The Braves’ defense forced three turnovers, two in the second half, and held Cody to only 117 yards rushing. Special teams had 143 return yards and also blocked an extra point, in addition to the game-winning field goal.

“You have to take care of the ball and you have to play good special teams on this field,” Young said. “That’s what it comes down to and tonight, it felt like we’d get them in bad field position and they’d get the field position back. Travis (Thomson) and Kade (Rich) on those returns kept giving us the field back again.

“I told the kids before the final kick that I don’t know if I have had more confidence in a field goal unit than I have with this group.”

Star Valley showed why it was the classification’s No. 1 defense all season long, holding the Broncs to just three first downs and only 83 yards. Cody’s defense, ranked No. 2 on the season, also performed admirably and forced the Braves into a pair of failed fourth down conversions in the first quarter

The Broncs weren’t able to hold back the fort forever and after failing to convert on a fourth down at the Star Valley 41, a 35-yard rush from Travis Thomson got the Braves into striking distance. Three plays later, Hilton finished the drive off with a touchdown to give Star Valley a 6-0 lead — where the score stayed going into halftime.

“The first half just seemed like a punt-fest,” Young said. “This is a resilient bunch with a lot of seniors on this team and guys that have experience in this game, and that showed int he fourth quarter.”

Cody put its best drive of the game together to start the second half, going 60 yards in just six plays, highlighted by a 40-yard run by Cache McFadden. But the Braves blocked the extra point to keep the game tied.

“We were close (in the first half), we just didn’t have 11 guys on the same page,” Broncs coach Matt McFadden said. “Everybody just took a deep breath and got realigned and did their job. They weren’t trying to do too much (in the third quarter) We came out at halftime and the kids made good adjustments.”

Star Valley answered right back with a 54-yard strike from Hilton to Roman Erickson to take the lead going into the fourth quarter. Cache McFadden connected with Griffin McCarten for a 29-yard score to start the fourth quarter to tie the game back up.

Cody forced a negative play on third down to force the Braves to punt on the next drive. After being pinned at its own goal line, McFadden connected with Tommy Sitz for 49 yards. But two plays later, Landon Peterson gave Star Valley the ball back with just over six minutes left when he intercepted McFadden at the Braves’ 30-yard-line.

“It was just such a fun play,” Peterson said. “I’m just really happy that it happened and it was just a super fun atmosphere and unreal to be playing with my brothers like that.”

Star Valley bled almost six minutes off the clock and converted a key fourth down to set up Brown’s winning field goal. Cody got the ball back, but a late interception sealed the game for the Braves.

“We just had to be confident,” Brown said. “We had that lion mentality that we could just fight it out.”

Cache McFadden finished with 183 yards and a touchdown and ran for 107 yards on 13 carries, adding another score on the ground. Griffin McCarten finished with 91 yards on eight catches to lead the Broncs’ receivers.

“Words can’t describe (how proud I am),” Matt McFadden said. “The left everything they had on the field, and that’s all you can ask. Guys were playing hurt, beat up and I’m so proud of their effort here and all season long and just the young men they are becoming.”

STAR VALLEY 16, CODY 13

Cody 0 0 6 7 — 13

Star Valley 0 6 7 3 — 16

SCORING SUMMARY

Second Quarter

SV: Hilton 1 run (Brown kick failed), 6:04

Third Quarter

C: McFadden 40 run (J. Talich kick blocked), 10:19

SV: Erickson 54 pass from Hilton (Choma kick), 2:27

Fourth Quarter

C: McCarten 28 pass from McFadden (J. Talich kick), 11:04

SV: Brown 22 field goal, 0:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Cody: McFadden 13-107, Smith 1-5, Sitz 4-(minus-1), Horst 1-6. Star Valley: C. Lancaster 16-66, Hilton 6-2, K. Morgan 2-7, Z. Delgado 12-43, Thomson 9-59.

Passing

Cody: McFadden 14-29-3 183. Star Valley: Hilton 19-28-0 161

Receiving

Cody: Richard 3-30, McCarten 8-91, Sitz 1-49, J. Talich 2-13. Star Valley: R. Erickson 54, Thomson 11-53, Peterson 1-3, G. Delgado 1-3, Z. Delgado 1-10, K. Morgan 3-31, C. Lancaster 1-7.