CHEYENNE — Healthcare workers across Wyoming and all who work in healthcare institutions may be provided protection from assault and the threat of violence based on a bill that advanced Friday from the Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.

The bill would also include mandatory reporting requirements to law enforcement when a healthcare worker suffers an assault, battery or threat of violence.

If the bill is enacted, perpetrators of violence or threats of violence against anyone working in a healthcare institution could face a minimum of two days in jail and/or a fine of $1,000, and if convicted of a second offense, could face a prison sentence that could not exceed three years and/or a fine of $5,000.

Prior to public comment, Rep. Ken Clouston, R-Gillette, proposed including all employees who work in healthcare institutions, rather than just healthcare providers.

He explained that in his own experience when providing care in North Dakota, a patient choked a receptionist, in addition to punching a janitor, and that under the current bill, those offenses would not be covered.

Public comment featured a number of healthcare professionals and advocates who spoke in support of the bill, in addition to giving firsthand stories illustrating why the protections were necessary.

Danielle Turner, the house supervisor for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, explained that she has responded to multiple instances of patients becoming violent with staff, and that currently, they are expected to just move on from that experience.

“Imagine going to work every day knowing that someone could punch you, threaten you and that the consequences for that individual could be no more than just a talking to,” Turner said.

She said that if the bill passed, it would ensure a safer environment for both healthcare providers and staff.

But Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, questioned whether this bill was necessary when the state already has assault statutes on the books.

“What will this bill do to change someone’s thoughts, minds, actions against a nurse, against me, against anybody,” she said. “We already have laws that say thou shall not kill. We shouldn’t assault people.”

Rep. Darin McCann, R-Rock Springs, asked why the police are not called for these types of situations.

Turner explained that it depends on the situation and what level it reaches.

Toni Decklever, the director for government affairs for the Wyoming Nurses Association, also voiced her support for the bill and noted that similar legislation has been discussed for a decade.

She stressed that Wyoming was one of two states that do not have any law that is specific to healthcare professionals.

Decklever also explained that many of Wyoming’s smaller hospitals do not have the resources to put a plan in place for these types of situations.

She concluded by outlining the multiple strategies necessary to create a safer environment for nurses.

“Effective reduction of workplace violence in nursing requires a multifaceted approach,” she said. “Strong organizational policies, adequate staffing, comprehensive training, environmental safety measures, robust reporting systems and active advocacy.”

Committee co-chair Sen. Evie Brennan, R-Cheyenne, asked if the facilities and hospitals where these situations are most frequent have adequate systems in place.

Decklever said the larger facilities most likely do, but this bill would help cover any gaps, because it is not limited to just hospitals.

She also referenced a recent conversation she had with a law enforcement officer, in which the officer said there are differing opinions regarding what to do when responding to violent incidents that occur at hospitals.

The officer expressed the opinion that healthcare providers “shouldn’t call us, it’s part of their job,” Decklever said.

Kari Quickenden, the CEO of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, believes this sentiment has rubbed off on healthcare professionals.

“Too many healthcare workers have come to believe that being threatened, hit, kicked, spit on or otherwise assaulted is simply part of the job,” she said.

Quickenden appreciated the bill for recognizing the nuance of these situations, and stressed that compassion for patients and protection for caregivers are not competing values.

Amelia Cuevas’ voice trembled when she spoke about the impact experiencing violent situations has had on her. She has been a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital for the last 18 years.

“I love my job,” she said. “I love the families I serve. But violence and threats have changed the way I feel when I walk in to work.”

Christian Rodriguez, a registered nurse in the emergency department of Memorial Hospital, shared his story of being punched in the face and chased by a patient after he tried to administer medication.

After a CT scan, it was revealed that Rodriguez had a broken nose, as well as multiple contusions to his head and face.

The perpetrator was arrested and taken to jail, yet when the county attorney reached out, Rodriguez was told no charges were being filed.

This incident prompted him to consider moving back to Texas, because Texas has laws in place to protect healthcare workers against assault, and he questioned why a similar law had not been implemented in Wyoming yet.

“How many times does this have to happen to a nurse or how badly does a nurse have to get injured before something changes,” Rodriguez said.

Hutchings suggested it would be just as impactful to simply put up signage in hospitals detailing that assaulting healthcare workers would be punished, rather than passing a law specific to healthcare workers.

Eric Boley, the director of the Wyoming Hospital Association, emphasized his belief that passing this bill would give clear instructions and guidelines so that police could act in these situations.

He also noted that implementing protections could make Wyoming a more appealing place to work for healthcare professionals.

Boley concluded by pleading with the committee to advance this bill and start working on a solution.

“I would ask you, please, let’s stop having this debate,” he said. “Let’s make this the starting point. Let’s advance this bill, let’s put something on the books.”

The committee advanced the bill for the upcoming general session after adopting an amendment that widened the scope to cover all healthcare employees.

The 69th Wyoming Legislature’s general session is scheduled to begin Jan. 12.