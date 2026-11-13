LARAMIE — Kirk McLaughlin knew it was coming.

He ducked, dodged, tip-toed across the sideline and tried to evade the inevitable — a splash of ice-cold water straight to the back.

Then, the Big Horn football coach displayed a permanent smile.

He doesn’t mind the celebratory water cooler shower. It never gets old, he said.

Twenty-four unanswered points powered the unbeaten Rams to a 31-7 win over Cokeville in the Wyoming Class 2A state football final Friday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

“They hit me in the head, and I am soaked on the backside, but the emotions and the hugs and stuff keep me pretty warm,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin snagged his third state title in the past five years. He stood on the same field 366 days ago and consoled his heartbroken crew after a three-point state final loss against Mountain View.

Big Horn (11-0) senior quarterback Tucker Wulff steered the comeback with two touchdowns while going 16-of-26 for 190 yards.

He sealed the scoring on a 32-yard strike to Caden Alexander with 7 minutes, 47 seconds left in the game.

“It is sweet to go out like this,” Wulff said. “I have been with these seniors for my entire life, so it is a bittersweet moment, but it is really nice to go out on top.”

Alexander — one of Big Horn’s 11 seniors — hauled in an interception with 34 seconds left, pointed toward the Big Horn cheering section, and the party began.

“It is (the seniors’) character,” McLaughlin said. “They are hard workers. They love football. We have been ready for this year since they were little.”

Cokeville (9-2) senior quarterback Kashton Walker completed 8-of-20 passes for 92 yards and an interception. He added 12 rushing yards on 21 carries, plus Cokeville’s only score.

“They were brothers all throughout,” Cokeville coach Marty Linford said. “Sorry, I am going to get emotional. They played for each other, they worked hard, they were coachable, they got better every week, and we gave Big Horn one whale of a ballgame.”

Walker opened the scoring 5:17 into the game with a 1-yard keeper on fourth-and-goal. That capped a 10-play, 80-yard first drive, which benefited from a 62-yard Flint Linford rush.

Flint Linford led the run-heavy attack with 116 yards on 19 attempts.

“They executed well, and we caught Big Horn by surprise with how good we were,” Marty Linford said.

After two consecutive three-and-out drives, Big Horn responded from a 7-0 deficit and evened things with a 2-yard Cruz Hernandez rushing score with 8:44 left in the second quarter.

Hernandez — the state 11-man career touchdowns record holder (114) — finished with 26 carries for 87 yards.

Big Horn’s Boone Reno scooped and scored a 5-yard blocked punt return touchdown 1:22 after Hernandez’s score.

Reno later blocked a punt in the second half.

“(Reno) is a gamer,” McLaughlin said. “He has always been a gamer. He is just a sophomore, but he is in there because we know he can make plays. To come through and make those punt blocks was a big deal for us. He came through huge for us today and battled.”

The lead reached double digits — 21-7 — when Wulff hit Kenyonn Snell for a 12-yard dart with 3:17 left in the first half. The Rams led 21-7 at the break.

Big Horn totaled seven offensive yards on seven first-quarter plays.

“It was fundamentals,” McLaughlin said. “Credit to (Cokeville). They run hard. They battle. We just had to tackle better. They broke that long run. We had them before he broke that long run, but they came out fired up.

“I was most proud of our team with how we responded. We kept playing, we never panicked, and we stayed with it.”

Big Horn’s Cole Connors padded the lead with a 30-yard field goal 63 seconds before the fourth quarter.

Limiting Big Horn’s explosive plays was key to a potential win, Marty Linford said earlier in the week.

“We had a couple penalties, and we gave up that blocked punt, but I thought our kids played well,” he said.

BIG HORN 31, COKEVILLE 7

Big Horn...... 0 21 3 7 — 31

Cokeville...... 7 0 0 0 — 7

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

C: Walker 1 run (Ki. Teichert kick), 6:43

Second Quarter

BH: Hernandez 2 run (Connors kick), 8:44

BH: Reno 5 blocked punt return (Connors kick), 7:22

BH: Snell 12 pass from Wulff (Connors kick), 3:17

Third Quarter

BH: Connors 30 field goal, 1:03

Fourth Quarter

BH: Alexander 32 pass from Wulff (Connors kick), 7:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Big Horn: C. Hernandez 26-87 1, Wulff 2-3, Whyard 5-10 Cokeville: Teichert 1-6, Linford 19-116, Walker 21-12 1, Groll 5-22

Passing

Big Horn: Wulf 16-26-0 190. Cokeville: Linford 0-2-1 0, Walker 8-20-1 92.

Receiving

Big Horn: C. Hernandez 4-14, R. Hernandez 1-47, Alexander 2-44 1, Whyard 2-19, Snell 7-66-1 Cokeville: Teichert 2-28, Linford 3-40, Pope 3-24