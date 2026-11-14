AFTON — Some may have noticed a new trend in Star Valley: farm stands. They continue to appear throughout Star Valley, as some locals are finding that selling homemade goods from their properties is more than just a fun hobby. For several families, the stands allow them to earn extra income and share homemade goods to their communities.

Lilly Dana started her farm stand as a way to help with everyday household expenses.

“I was inspired to do a farm stand on our property just to make a little extra income to help buy the little things like diapers and groceries, stuff like that,” Dana said.

Dana has offered a variety of homemade products including sourdough bread, specialty loaves, chocolate chip brownies, cookies and salsa. She also partnered with a friend who supplied farm-fresh eggs.

The income made from selling these products has made a difference for her family, but Dana said the experience also brought unexpected encouragement from those who have purchased from her stand. She left a notebook at the stand where visitors could share comments about the products.

“I had people leave cute notes, telling me that my cookies were delicious or they loved my sourdough bread. It was one of the best that they had,” Dana said.

She described being able to share her baking with others and receive positive feedback as one of the most rewarding parts of operating the stand.

Apryl Cazier, who operates Bitter Creek Country Bakery & Farm Stand, also saw an opportunity to combine family interests with a small business.

“I have always appreciated the simple things in life, especially homemade goods, country living, and the sense of community that makes Star Valley so special,” Cazier said. “I thought a little farm stand would be a wonderful way to share those things with others while doing something we enjoy as a family.”

Cazier focuses on homemade baked goods, with an emphasis on keeping products simple, affordable and made with care.

For Ivy Robinson of Ivy Hollow Farmstand, the idea of operating a farm stand had been something she wanted to pursue for years. She does not have a physical stand yet, but she currently takes pre-orders and offers porch pickup in Thayne.

Robinson said the arrangement has allowed her to prepare products based on customer orders while building a following.

“My biggest benefits have been my reoccurring orders that I get weekly,” Robinson said.

She has also found ways to introduce her products to the community by bringing samples to the salon where she works.

Although the three women have different approaches to operating their businesses, they share the goal of providing something homemade while bringing in additional income for their families.

Robinson said she believes farm stands are becoming more popular partly because families are looking for ways to supplement their income. She also sees a growing interest in homemade food.

“Plus I don’t know about you, but I love a slice of homemade bread over grocery store bread!” Robinson said. “People are starting to read into what’s put into our food, and people love when something has ingredients in it they can actually read.”

“I think people are increasingly appreciating the value of shopping locally and knowing where their products come from,” Cazier said. “Farm stands bring back a little of that old-fashioned country charm and neighborly connection.”

Operating a farm stand does come with challenges, particularly as temperatures drop. Dana said rainy weather often resulted in fewer visitors, and she plans to close her stand for the winter because business slowed during the off-season.

Cazier expects Bitter Creek Country Bakery & Farm Stand to operate more seasonally but hopes to continue offering homemade goods when possible.

Robinson plans to continue taking orders through the winter while searching for a more permanent structure. Her goal is to eventually build or find a stand near her driveway where customers can easily see it from the road.

For now, she plans to continue using her Facebook page, Ivy Hollow Farmstand, to share weekly menus and ordering information. She has also created the Facebook group Star Valley Farmstands and Farmers Markets to help local vendors promote their stands and connect with customers.

Despite the different challenges and approaches, all three women expressed appreciation for the support they have received from the community.

Dana said the experience of operating her stand has been especially meaningful for her family.

“I appreciate them supporting my little farm stand. It’s been a dream of mine and [the community has] made my dream come to life every stop, every purchase– even just to stop and look at the farm stand helped,” Dana said. “It’s just been a tremendous help for my family.”

As farm stands continue to pop up throughout Star Valley, they provide another way for residents to support local families while enjoying homemade products. For those running the stands, even the smallest purchases can help bring in extra income and make the time spent creating and selling their products worthwhile.