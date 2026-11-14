JACKSON — Three of the man’s wisdom teeth had been removed. But one was still in his mouth.

That detail helped Teton County sheriff’s investigators narrow down hundreds of missing-person records to seven possible matches for the man whose bones were found up Cache Creek in 1998.

But still, investigators failed to find any family connections to the man without a name. Nothing matched the evidence at that time.

Now, 28 years after a hiker found the unknown Cache Creek man’s skull, the sheriff’s office has signed a $6,600 contract with the DNA Doe Project, hoping the man’s DNA will lead investigators to his relatives and, ultimately, his name.

“We want to give a family closure and just answers to their question of what may have happened to their loved one,” Sgt. Robert Osmond said this week.

The DNA Doe Project is a nonprofit that helps authorities identify unknown human remains. Its volunteers use DNA matches and family trees to develop leads. The genealogy work is free, though lab testing costs money.

A skull on hillside

On May 12, 1998, after a stretch of rainy weather, Kent Fiske went up Cache Creek with his dog. He climbed a hillside above the old trailhead expecting to see wildflowers. Instead, he found what looked like a human skull.

“I circled it,” Fiske told the News&Guide in 2020. “You don’t usually find human skulls sitting up Cache Creek, especially really old ones like this.”

A few weeks later, searchers found the rest of the skeleton. They also found a needle near the man’s arm and a bottle hanging from a tree with rubber tubing that resembled an IV drip.

The liquid in the tubing was too degraded to test, according to the 2020 article.

The equipment left investigators with competing theories. They considered a possible drug overdose or whether the man might have used the bottle for hydration.

Later testing suggested the man was in his 20s or 30s. In 2000, investigators circulated a facial reconstruction made from the skull and lower jaw. The clay likeness, topped with a winter beanie, appeared on flyers around town and on the front page of the Jackson Hole Daily.

Still, no one identified him.

If these bones could talk

By 2020, the man’s remains had been in the sheriff’s office evidence room for more than two decades. That year, the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification extracted DNA from the shinbone. Investigators searched the national law enforcement DNA database, known as the Combined DNA Index System or CODIS. There they found no match.

“We were really hopeful that by uploading that DNA into CODIS, that we would have closure,” Osmond said.

The Texas lab kept some of the DNA extract, telling the sheriff’s office it had enough for genealogy testing. The office plans to have the extract transferred so a DNA profile can be developed.

That information can give researchers a starting point for building family trees and tracing branches that might lead to his parents.

“These remains were ... possibly … out there honestly since before I was born,” Osmond said.

Another unidentified man

The DNA Doe Project contract only covers this cold case from Cache Creek. However, the sheriff’s office could use genetic genealogy in other cases as well. Currently, investigators are trying to identify a man whose remains were found near Starvation Peak and Mosquito Creek. They are first tracing surgical hardware from his lower back.

Investigators used the hardware’s serial and batch numbers to ask its manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, where the parts were distributed. The closest hospital on the list is in Boise, where investigators are trying to match the implants to a patient.

Investigators are also preparing to enter the man’s dental information into the National Crime Information Center database for comparison with missing-person records. His identity and cause of death remain undetermined.

Anyone with information about either man can call the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at 307-733-2331.