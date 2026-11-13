CHEYENNE — “My niece was hit by a car today,” Madison Barbee, a Laramie County School District 1 substitute teacher, said in her TikTok video. “Let’s just start there.”

On Nov. 9, the Cheyenne Police Department shared on its Facebook page that a 14-year-old was struck by an oncoming vehicle at the intersection of Windmill Road and East Pershing Boulevard, near East High School.

Barbee commented under the post, saying, “I was struck in this same crosswalk 10 years ago, and I know quite a few people with the same experience or near misses.”

“This is the second student to be struck (in recent years),” City Council member Michelle Aldrich said. “And so it is a major concern of ours.”

The other student Aldrich referred to was Makaili “Mak” Evans, a 13-year-old, who was struck and killed by a motor vehicle while crossing Education Drive on Nov. 5, 2021, near McCormick Junior High School in west Cheyenne.

Aldrich explained that the crosswalks by East have unique challenges when compared to the crosswalk where Evans was hit.

“People on Pershing sometimes are going at excessive speeds. I don’t know if that was the case in this particular instance,” Aldrich said. “They’re also driving into the sun in the mornings, which can create a driving hazard.”

Aldrich represents Ward 3, which covers her alma mater, East High School. She said she has been advocating for safer school routes throughout her two terms on the City Council, but recognizes that these safety issues are not new, citing her own experience while attending East.

“I had lots of friends while I was growing up that walked to and from school using the same routes,” Aldrich said.

“And quite honestly, there haven’t been a lot of improvements done to any of these routes since I was in high school.”

In preparation for her phone call with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Aldrich said she spoke with Cheyenne’s city engineer, Tom Cobb, about a project that she knew was in the works for Ward 3.

According to Aldrich, Cobb said that paperwork was finalized on Nov. 3 to make changes to the intersection where Farrah Parish was hit, and that a bidding process to see who will be completing the project will begin on Dec. 15.

“This has been something that’s been in the works for several years. It is scheduled to be completed by August 20th of 2027, so prior to school starting next fall,” Aldrich said. “And I know that doesn’t help this young woman who was struck, but hopefully we can make it safer for students moving forward.”

On a phone call with the WTE, Barbee said Parish fell under the car after she was hit, and while her head was stuck under the Jeep Wrangler, her body was dragged around.

Barbee said a bystander retrieved Parish’s phone, called Barbee’s mother, who is listed as the teen’s emergency contact, and showed her the scene over FaceTime. Parish suffered broken ribs, a broken collarbone and bruising to her lungs. She was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center following the accident.

Barbee said she and her family will try to seek criminal charges against the woman who hit Parish.

“According to a couple of witnesses, and according to my niece, that driver lied about the incident and made it seem like Farrah was a jaywalker, and that she had just walked out in front of the vehicle,” Barbee said. “(The driver) did not take enough measures to stop that vehicle. Her injuries could have been less severe if that woman stopped when she initially hit (Parish).”

The family also hopes to attend a City Council meeting to advocate for safer crosswalks near schools.

Barbee said that East High’s administrators shared they had not received help from the council on safer routes to school, despite attempting to reach them for years.

“I’m not sure that that’s accurate,” Aldrich said about the comments. “The city, the county, the school district and the Wyoming Department of Transportation meet every single month to discuss safe routes to schools.”

Aldrich said she hopes Parish and her family know that the City Council is concerned about the safety of students, and that they have plans in the works. Aldrich feels that increased police presence during drop-off and pick-up times near schools would help temporarily ease the situation and encourage drivers to slow down and pay attention.

CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas said the department could not comment on the accident, as it is an ongoing investigation.