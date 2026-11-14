LARAMIE — Moral victories aren’t a category in the team standings.

University of Wyoming men’s basketball is coming off a 76-63 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday after being outscored 45-34 in the second half. The Cowboys trailed by just two points at halftime while outrebounding the Tar Heels 43-37.

Third-year UW coach Sundance Wicks was pleased with his team’s effort in Chapel Hill, but wants to see a more complete game during UW’s next outing. The Cowboys (2-1 overall) travel to face Denver (0-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Pioneers opened the season with a 75-68 loss to Wisconsin and a 64-60 loss to University of California, Riverside, both on the road.

“They’ve played two tough games, and they’ve had probably a whole week to prepare for us. So, I expect a dogfight down there,” Wicks said Thursday. “… This is just another one of our tests. I told our guys to take the experience we got at North Carolina and the feel of that game and what that was and how that felt. Being able to carry that over again (is important).

“We’ve had some pretty good carryover here for the last three games, and carried over that type of physicality, intentionality with winning plays and defense and rebounding on the road. We have to win a road game this year, and this is another good test for us.”

The Cowboys’ last trip to Denver was a 72-66 overtime win in 2019. Wicks expects a similar battle due to the amount of returning talent on the Pioneers’ roster.

Carson Johnson leads Denver at 19 points per game. He scored 27 points against Wisconsin in the season opener.

“They hit shots,” Wicks said. “Carson can hit some tough ones now, because he’s a bucket. But when they hit shots and they get it going, the defense, to me, is really where they stood out. They have a good defensive effective field-goal percentage.

“… They have a little more grit defensively this year than they did last year, and they still have offensive firepower.”

Wicks pointed to California State, Monterey Bay transfer Michael Mora as his biggest surprise through UW’s first three games. The forward is averaging seven points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and two steals in 21.3 minutes per game. He’s also shooting 50% from the field.

“Mike’s really taken a lot of steps defensively and rebounding wise,” Wicks said. “He’s had a lot of growth. His defense has really stepped up here in the last couple days with his gap presence, his awareness, his rebounding and his physicality.

“To me, that’s a big deal for us, because I was looking for that stabilizer at that four spot to be able to go in there and defend.”

Wicks also had some words of encouragement for some of his coworkers. Cowboys football faces Texas-El Paso in another crucial conference matchup to bring the team one step closer to a spot in the Mountain West championship game.

Cowgirls soccer faces Air Force in the MW title match at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a great time to be a Poke,” Wicks said. “I love football’s story. That’s how championship stories are written. It’s never what you think it’s going to be. … Football is just finding ways. Improvise, adapt and overcome. They’ve had to overcome a lot. They’ve adapted. They’ve improvised.

“That’s coaching at its finest, taking a team and figuring out what you need and where the pieces have to go. You’re playing chess, not checkers. I couldn’t be more proud to watch these teams compete for championships because, in this new era, that’s what we’re about.

“… I’ve always believed that if you can win here, you can win anywhere. That’s great coaching, and we punch above our weight. That’s always been our motto around here, but this is the time to do it.”