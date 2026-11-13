That's right. Starting next Saturday, Nov. 21, Cheyenne is officially kicking off the Christmas festivities.

There will be three holiday-themed events (yes, one includes Santa) — including one new event coming to 17th Street for the first time. Check out my preview to learn more about them and their significance to downtown Cheyenne.

Since "Victorian Psycho" wasn't a great option for movie theaters this week, another, much more ridiculous (in a good way) suggestion is to see "How to Rob a Bank," which is about streamers who become internet famous by, you guessed it, broadcasting themselves robbing banks. Read Mark Meszero's review.

While it's not out for another week, there's already talk about the upcoming indie film "Paper Tiger" — more specifically, its star, Adam Driver. If you follow his work, he's actually been making quite a name for himself outside of the new-gen Star Wars trilogy (mostly a disappointment). Dive into Driver's career in Jake Coyle's feature.

And finally, there's this month's Bird Banter column. Barb Gorges shares some insight on exotic birds that recently made an appearance in Cheyenne, of all places.

As always, don't miss the upcoming events, which are published in the ToDo section every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Come back tomorrow for another Christmas suggestion, which, coincidentally, takes place the day before Thanksgiving.