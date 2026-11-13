LARAMIE — Landon Sims was primed to take over under center for the University of Wyoming last fall.

The junior quarterback replaced starter Kaden Anderson during a road game against San Diego State last November. Sims had 52 rushing yards and a touchdown pass before exiting the game with a season-ending knee injury.

The Evergreen, Alabama, native tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee for the third time in his career.

Sims returned during spring practice is now in position to lead the Cowboys’ offense again following an injury to starting quarterback Tyler Hughes. UW (6-3 overall, 5-1 Mountain West) puts its four-game winning streak on the line at Texas-El Paso (1-8, 0-5) at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Cowboys haven’t won five consecutive games since 2016, which is the only season they’ve played in the MW championship game.

Hughes was officially ruled out for this weekend on UW’s initial availability report Thursday. Third-year head coach Jay Sawvel said Monday the quarterback fractured a bone in his right forearm, which is his throwing arm.

Sims was 2-of-6 for 25 yards and a touchdown with an interception after taking over for Hughes last weekend against UNLV.

“I’m definitely ready for the opportunity,” Sims told WyoSports on Monday. “We’re definitely expecting UTEP’s best shot this week. You can’t overlook that part. But I’m definitely ready, 100%.”

The Cowboys put up 34 first-half points against UNLV during their 41-35 win last weekend.

Sims accounted for two of those touchdowns, including a 18-yard pass to Jake Wilson on a trick play, and a 13-yard run immediately following Hughes’ injury.

First-year offensive coordinator Christian Taylor admits the played it a little too safe in the second half, which led the just seven points in the final 30 minutes.

“Any time you have a change at quarterback in game and it’s unexpected, it’s a challenge,” Taylor told WyoSports. “… I wasn’t happy with how I called the second half. I do think it was too conservative, and there were a variety of reasons.

“UNLV was doing some stuff on defense that they had not shown a lot of, so I didn’t want to put (Sims) in a bad situation with things that we did not practice a lot of. We also weren’t sure if Tyler was coming back or not, so it was like trying to hold the fort down until you got Tyler back.

“I can put him in better situations. I wasn’t happy with how the second half went.”

Sims will face an ideal opponent during his first start at Wyoming. UTEP has lost seven consecutive games and hasn’t beaten a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since Oct. 15, 2025.

The Miners are last in the country in scoring offense at 14.1 points per game, and tied for 129th in scoring defense at 34.3 points allowed.

“You never want to see anybody go down. That definitely sucks,” Sims said about Hughes. “I’m definitely ready for whatever opportunities come my way. There’s things I have to improve on, but I’m ready to attack the week.”

Sawvel said he wouldn’t “fully go into that part of it” when it comes to Hughes potentially being out for the season. The senior is the Cowboys’ leading rusher with 676 yards and six touchdowns.

During UW’s current four-game winning streak, Hughes has rushed for 492 yards and five scores.

“It was a shock to our program last year when (Sims) got hurt, because there’s a lot of people who have a high level (of respect for him),” Sawvel said Monday. “They know what he is, and he’s a tough-ass dude that cares about football and that always has energy.

“He’s a little bit of a wild spirit with the ball at times, so we have to make sure he does the right things, but Landon Sims plays quarterback the way Steven Perez plays linebacker. … He plays with a linebacker mentality, and that’s a big deal.”

Taylor compared Sims’ spirit to NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

“I love his style of play. I love his personality,” Taylor said. “… I always tell him, ‘Calculated aggression.’ I want to be aggressive on offense. I want to make aggressive decisions, they just need to be calculated and not dumb. He gets that coaching point a lot.”

Taylor called multiple trick plays against UNLV, including a double pass from Hughes to Sims during the latter’s touchdown completion to Wilson. Will those plays still be available with a backup quarterback?

“Yes,” Taylor said. “Each week, how you present the offense can change. Conceptually, it is what it is. Once you’re in a rhythm and have higher confidence in the execution of the offense, you can actually start doing some things.

“We were not in that space earlier this year.”