(The Center Square) – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is facing a challenger for the position of chamber leader in the upcoming 120th Congress.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., says he will run for Senate majority leader, stating that his decision “is not about any one person – it’s about answering the call of the American people.”

“In this election, the American people called for change,” Van Hollen stated, referring to Democrats’ monumental election wins in the midterms.

“They called for a change from [President] Donald Trump’s disastrous policies – but even bigger than that, a change from the status quo that isn’t working for working people. It’s now on us to meet this moment, and to do that we need new leadership.”

Though Van Hollen’s bid is considered a long shot, multiple senators have already backed him, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who caucuses with Democrats, and Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.

“Chris Van Hollen is a close colleague and dear friend. He has my full support to be the next Senate Majority Leader,” Smith stated in a Friday social media post. “Minnesota made it clear, they’re tired of the status quo and ready for real change, and that starts with new leadership.”

Van Hollen has served in Congress, including the U.S. House, for more than 23 years. He chaired the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the 111th Congress and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee from 2017 to 2019.

Van Hollen currently serves on four Senate committees and 11 subcommittees. He is the ranking member of two of those subcommittees: the State Department and USAID Management, International Operations, and Bilateral International Development Subcommittee; and the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee.

Schumer appeared unworried in a social media post acknowledging Van Hollen’s challenge.

“I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead,” he posted on social media. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together – 55 seats and counting is an amazing result – and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader. I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people.”

Schumer has spent over 45 years in Congress and has previously served as both Senate majority and Senate minority leader before the 119th Congress, along with many other leadership roles.

Many senators reiterated their support of Schumer following Van Hollen’s announcement, including Sens. Brian Schatz from Hawaii, Mark Kelly from Arizona, and Jacky Rosen from Nevada, among others.

“I’ve seen up close how hard @SenSchumer works for our entire caucus,” Rosen said on social media. “He did the work to deliver what will soon be a 56-seat Senate majority against all odds, and I know he has the experience and the fight to continue leading our diverse caucus at this crucial moment. I’m proud to support him to be our Majority Leader.”

Senate Democrats’ internal elections are scheduled to take place on Dec. 1, though that may change.

Republicans, who will be in the minority until the end of President Donald Trump’s term, have already held their internal leadership elections. Current Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., will become minority leader, while Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will become House speaker.