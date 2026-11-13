GREEN RIVER — After WE Soda announced hundreds of upcoming layoffs, the community responded by speaking out and showing up.

Almost immediately after the announcement, local leaders and statewide elected officials began issuing statements on the impact of the layoffs, and community members shared their concerns and support for those affected through platforms like social media.

Within a day, local churches were getting together to organize a community evening of prayer, which was hosted at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Rock Springs on Monday night. The event took place for two and a half hours in the evening, during which time people were invited to come and go based on their schedules. It included multiple local pastors and faith leaders and was “for all who are wanting to be prayed for or who want to pray over others,” according to organizers.

“It’s to help people who are feeling hopeless right now with the layoffs,” Rachael Cummings said. Rachael, the wife of Union President Marshal Cummings, helped with the event. She said that the prayer night was organized for anyone, regardless of their beliefs.

Rachael added that the evening ended up including prayer for the loved ones of two local young men, Rilee Shaw and Brayden McMullan, who died recently, and for all those facing mental health challenges in the community.

“It’s a very heavy time in our community, and we want people to know they’re not alone,” Rachael said. “They don’t have to carry that heavy weight or face hardship by themselves.”

The community also showed up, literally, to show their solidarity for WE Soda workers during a rally Monday morning.

Despite the early hour and cold temperatures, hundreds of cars made their way to the road leading to the Westvaco mine and plant at 6 a.m., with people flashing their emergency lights and standing out along the road with handwritten signs protesting the layoffs. Local businesses pitched in to help with the rally as well, with Mi Casita restaurant providing free coffee to participants. While the crowd at the rally included WE Soda workers, it also included a number of families and individuals with no direct connection to the mine, as well as several local elected officials.

Sen.-elect Laura Taliaferro, R-Kemmerer, fought back emotions during the rally.

“This breaks my heart, seeing what these families are going through,” she said. “We have to stand up. We have to stand up to what is going on in this country, in this state, in Southwest Wyoming, and we have to support these families. This impacts everything. It impacts our communities, it impacts our schools, all of it. So that’s why I’m here … I’m supporting them.”

James Wamsley, who was just elected to represent House District 48 in the Wyoming Legislature, was also in the crowd and had a similar message of support.

“I’m out here because these are the people that drive not just Southwest Wyoming, but Wyoming. Period. These are our friends and neighbors,” Wamsley said. “These are the people that have sustained us through good times and bad, and this is the time we show support. This is the time that we stand up for our friends and neighbors and let them know how much they mean to us, and that they’ve got somebody on their side.”

Wamsley also noted that situations like the WE Soda layoffs show how important it is to “broaden the economic footprint” of the area, as well as play to the strengths of the local workforce base while actively recruiting new industries to the area.

“We need to work on expanding that economic base so that things like this aren’t the blow that this is going to be,” he said.

Other community and state leaders shared similar sentiments in their reactions to the layoffs.

“This announcement underscores the importance of actively recruiting new industries and expanding the range of economic opportunities available in Sweetwater County,” a joint statement from the cities of Green River and Rock Springs and the Sweetwater County commissioners said. “Supporting our existing industries and welcoming new ones are not competing goals. We must do both.”

“While this announcement presents real challenges, it also underscores an important opportunity. There has never been a better time for businesses looking to expand, relocate, or establish operations in Sweetwater County to recognize the value of our available workforce,” the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition said in a statement responding to the layoffs. “Building a stronger, more diverse economic future for Sweetwater County is more important than ever.”

Gov. Mark Gordon and Gov.-elect Eric Barlow also issued a joint statement after the announcement, saying there is a need to understand the pressures facing the trona industry and “identify practical steps on both the state and federal level that can be taken immediately to strengthen Wyoming’s competitiveness and protect national security.”

Gordon and Barlow said they are “in discussions with the federal government, producers, utilities, workforce services, transportation stakeholders and others to look at all options for strengthening the market for this critical material at the same time as we are working to mobilize resources for the families and communities that will feel the brunt of these decisions.”

At the federal level, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and U.S. Rep.-elect Chuck Gray both shared statements expressing their desire to work with the current administration and Congress to protect and support the Wyoming soda ash industry, specifically saying they want to address China’s role in the market, which WE Soda pointed to as a factor contributing to the changes in how the mine operates and the resulting layoffs.

City and county leaders also noted that they will be working with multiple partners to help affected employees identify available resources and employment opportunities.

“We want these workers and their families to have every possible opportunity to remain in Southwest Wyoming,” the joint statement said.

While most of the official statements acknowledged the impact of the layoffs on the families and expressed their concerns and sympathy, Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson brought extra focus back to the affected individuals in a statement shared through a video on social media.

“As impactful as these job losses are, in all the conversation around economic development, I think it’s very important to remember that we are talking about our neighbors, our friends and our family,” Mickelson said.

The Rock Springs mayor encouraged people to attend the evening of prayer on Monday and to remain connected and supportive in general.

“We absolutely need as a community to come together and care for each other during this time, which is incredibly frightening and unsettling,” he said. “Please continue to keep all of the impacted families in your thoughts and in your prayers. We’re a community. We rely on each other. And together, we’re going to come through this.”