NEW YORK — Steve Carell and John C. Reilly are bringing Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” back to Broadway.

Unlikely roommates Oscar Madison (Reilly) and Felix Ungar (Carell) will move into the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on March 23 for a 15-week stay. The show’s latest revival is being staged by Tony Award-winning “Hamilton” director Thomas Kail.

“Steve and John are two remarkable actors who can make an audience laugh uproariously one moment and move them deeply in the next,” Kail said in a statement published by Playbill.

“The Odd Couple” was first performed on Broadway in 1965 starring Walter Matthau as Oscar and Art Carney as Felix.

It tells the story of two divorced men who decide to live together in Manhattan during a transitional part of their lives. Complicating matters is the fact that Oscar is a slob and Felix is compulsively tidy. Together they try to navigate their new lives despite their differences.

The Broadway play was revived in 1985 with Rita Moreno and Sally Struthers in the lead roles. Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane teamed up to bring the hit comedy back to Broadway in 2005.

“The Odd Couple” became a 1968 film that starred Jack Lemmon as type-A Felix and Walter Matthau reprising the role of messy Oscar. Simon’s script earned an Academy Award nomination. The trio reunited for 1988’s “The Odd Couple 2.”

In 1970, Jack Klugman and Tony Randall teamed up for a sitcom version of the show that ran for nearly five years. Actors Matthew Perry and Thomas Lennon also did “The Odd Couple” on the small screen from 2015 to 2017.

Carrell and Reilly will be joined on stage by Tony Award-winners Laura Benanti and James Monroe Iglehart, as well as “Some Like it Hot” actor Kevin Del Aguila. Tickets for the general public go on sale Tuesday. Seats are already available to American Express Card Members.