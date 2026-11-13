Only in Las Vegas does a celebrity chef deliver dinner by yacht.

Last November, I watched Jean-Georges Vongerichten glide across the Bellagio lagoon aboard a sleek Riva, an enormous tray of dry-aged steaks destined for guests at the Fountain Club. Formula 1 cars tore past the resort at speeds exceeding 200 mph. Apparently, having one of the world’s most celebrated chefs arrive by boat was not quite extravagant enough.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix returns November 19–21, fresh off a historic season for Mercedes. Twenty-year-old Kimi Antonelli became Formula 1’s youngest world champion in Mexico City, and the team secured its ninth Constructors’ Championship in São Paulo.

Both titles have been decided, but Las Vegas has never needed a championship battle to put on a show. For three nights, a stretch of the Strip becomes one of the fastest circuits in Formula 1, luxury resorts become team headquarters and the city’s restaurants compete for a share of the spotlight.

Patrick Hill of Paramount Cruises, who has attended previous Las Vegas Grand Prix weekends, cautions against turning the entire trip into a succession of reservations.

“My advice for first-time visitors is to think about the whole trip before choosing a race ticket.”

In Las Vegas, choosing your seat at the Grand Prix might be the easiest reservation you make. The real challenge is deciding how much of the city you can squeeze into one weekend.

Thursday — Check In, Then Check Out the Competition

At Bellagio, Mercedes mechanics will put fans through a pit-stop challenge on an actual Formula 1 car. The complimentary fan hub opens November 18, days before the team’s newly crowned world champion takes to the circuit.

The Venetian serves as BWT Alpine’s Las Vegas headquarters for the fourth consecutive year. Across the Strip, Williams Racing has commandeered the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York for a free fan zone, complete with racing simulators and a show car.

Some spectators have mastered the art of choosing a hotel.

Investor and frequent traveler Bob Bilbruck has attended every Las Vegas Grand Prix since its 2023 debut. His preferred address is Crockfords at Resorts World, where his VIP package includes a 1,100-square-foot Strip-facing suite and access to the property’s exclusive race-week parties.

“It’s far enough from the crowd and confusion of the strip but close enough where you can see all the action from the Alle 66 lounge,” he says.

Resorts World also has a hospitality venue at Turn 12, one of the circuit’s hardest braking zones before cars accelerate onto the Strip. For those accustomed to observing Las Vegas from a casino window, watching Formula 1 cars negotiate the corner is quite an upgrade.

But the closest hotel is not necessarily the most convenient.

Miguel Angel Gongora Meza, founder of Evolution Treks Peru, advises travelers to research access to their grandstands before paying a premium for a room near the circuit.

“Some of the walking routes around the Strip can change during Grand Prix weekend. So even if a hotel looks close on a map it may not be as easy as you thought.”

It is practical advice in a city that measures distance in casino properties rather than ordinary city blocks.

Friday — Celebrity Chefs and a Fight for Pole Position

Gordon Ramsay has a reputation for reducing professional chefs to tears. At the Las Vegas Grand Prix, he is considerably more charming.

Last year, I joined fellow journalists for his trackside lunch at Hell’s Kitchen in Caesars Palace. Midway through dessert, Ramsay pulled up a chair at our table and launched into a discussion about the drivers’ championship. His enthusiasm for Formula 1 was unmistakable. So was his surprisingly affable disposition.

He returns November 20 for another four-course lunch featuring his signature beef Wellington.

Elsewhere, celebrity chefs have become nearly as prominent as the drivers themselves.

Resorts World’s race-week calendar includes a November 19 dinner at Stubborn Seed, a collaboration between Jeremy Ford and Marcus Samuelsson. On Friday, Dominique Crenn joins Izu Ani for a one-night event at Kusa Nori.

The Bellagio Fountain Club has recruited José Andrés, David Chang and Masaharu Morimoto among its culinary headliners. Guests have access to a hospitality venue beside the circuit, although the privilege comes at a considerably higher price than an ordinary restaurant reservation.

Not everyone wants another celebrity chef after a long day at the track. Meza found his preferred meal at the Village Pub & Café at Ellis Island, a short distance from the circuit.

“It was a nice break from being so busy with the race. I wasn’t looking for a fancy meal but just wanted to relax and eat,” he says.

After hours at the track, an easy, casual dinner can trump even the most tempting restaurant reservation, particularly if it leaves room for a Formula 1-inspired dessert.

Last year's race-week creation at Donutique inside The Venetian sported glossy blue icing and a miniature race car beneath a checkered flag. The boutique dreams up new race-themed sweets each year and stays open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. A post-qualifying sugar fix, perhaps?

First, there’s the small matter of pole position. Qualifying begins at 8 p.m. on Friday and determines the starting grid through three knockout sessions. A mistake on the narrow 3.8-mile street circuit can end a driver’s shot at pole before Saturday’s race even begins.

Saturday — Not All Front-Row Seats Are Created Equal

I watched last year’s race from the starting line, and few vantage points could compete with the anticipation before lights-out. The mechanics cleared the grid, the five red lights illuminated above the cars and 20 drivers prepared for the sprint toward Turn 1.

The Heineken Silver Main Grandstand overlooks the start/finish line and pit lane. Spectators get a close view of the grid preparations and the race’s final moments.

For 2026, the elevated Skybox hospitality suites are also available through single-day packages that include access to the main grandstand. Guests can retreat indoors between sessions without sacrificing their outdoor seats for the race.

The T-Mobile Grandstands near Sphere concentrate the drama into a series of tight corners. At Resorts World Turn 12, spectators can watch drivers brake hard before the long acceleration down Las Vegas Boulevard.

Then there is the Paddock Club, Formula 1’s answer to the velvet rope.

Perched directly above the team garages, it gives guests a close-up view of pit stops and access to areas of the paddock that ordinary grandstand tickets cannot buy. Last year, the hospitality included lobster, oyster bars and vintage Champagne. Between sessions, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc passed through the paddock alongside his fiancée, Alexandra Saint Mleux.

But access and sightlines are not the same thing. The Paddock Club puts guests closest to the mechanics and team activity. A grandstand near a hard braking zone may be the better choice for fans who want to watch drivers fight for position.

Last year’s race demonstrated why Turn 1 matters. Max Verstappen overtook Lando Norris on the opening lap and went on to victory. Hours later, Norris and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri were disqualified, handing Mercedes second and third place.

For those who find even the most expensive grandstand seats too limiting, Maverick Helicopters’ Vegas Victory Lap takes passengers above the 17-turn street circuit. Flights depart during the day and at night, even during on-track sessions. Twelve minutes in the air might be the only way to appreciate just how much real estate Formula 1 has commandeered in Las Vegas.

The Checkered Flag Is Not a Curfew

Last year’s official Formula 1 afterparty at Delilah in Wynn Las Vegas attracted Orlando Bloom, Kevin Hart and Ali Larter. John Mayer performed beneath the supper club’s chandeliers.

This year, the Backstreet Boys headline an official post-race celebration at Sphere on November 21. The concert is open to fans regardless of whether they hold Grand Prix tickets, although admission requires a separate purchase.

After three nights of Formula 1, even the most enthusiastic race fans could use a little recovery time. At Qua Baths & Spa inside Caesars Palace, that means surrendering to a robot. The spa's Aescape treatment uses two robotic arms to deliver a massage, and guests can adjust the pressure through a touchscreen. Sin City has found a way to automate relaxation, too.

Formula 1 has barely completed three laps around the Las Vegas calendar and already has a museum exhibit. On October 26, The Neon Museum illuminated the original sign from the inaugural 2023 Grand Prix. Once displayed inside the Paddock building, it shares real estate with relics of the Stardust and the Moulin Rouge. In Las Vegas, history does not have to wait.

The checkered flag may signal the end of the Grand Prix, but Las Vegas has never been particularly interested in calling it a night. After all, what other city could make 22 Formula 1 cars hurtling down its main boulevard seem like just another Saturday?