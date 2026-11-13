By Georgia Cook

The iconic character Morph is being given a “glow-up” on his 50th birthday to raise funds for a historic boatyard destroyed by fire.

The curious Plasticine character will have a limited-edition collection for the ongoing restoration of Underfall Yard.

Bristol’s oldest working boatyard was burned down in 2023 by a convicted arsonist who caused millions of pounds’ worth of damage.

The Morph’d in Bronze fundraising campaign will have statuettes cast in solid bronze by a local foundry.

They will even have the visible thumbprint of his creator, Aardman co-founder Sir Peter Lord.

For him and co-founder Sir David Sproxton, their support for the yard is personal.

They said: “Underfall Yard has a special place in our hearts.

“It’s the home of traditional, heritage crafts; people working with their hands and creating something magical from raw materials.

“It feels especially fitting that the figures will be made using traditional metalwork techniques, reflecting the craftsmanship still practiced at the Yard.

“What a perfect place for Morph to celebrate his 50th birthday!”

Underfall Yard has passed down maritime skills for generations across the two centuries it has been running.

Metalworker David Snoo Wilson will create the 5.5-inch figures that will reflect the cultural and commercial history of Bristol.

Alongside the ongoing restoration, the Underfall Yard Trust is planning to create more space for educational and community programs.

Sarah Murray, director of the Underfall Yard Trust, said: “This collection is Bristol through and through: a much-loved Aardman character meets extraordinary local craftsmanship and rich maritime history.

“The Yard itself is morphing as we rebuild and rethink how visitors experience this special place, which has so many stories to tell.

“We want more people to discover the work that happens here and meet the people preserving the traditional industries that Bristol is built on.

“These bronze Morphs are a wonderful way to support that ambition.

“Whether he takes pride of place on your mantelpiece, your desk or the bar of a local pub, by purchasing a statue you’ll be helping to keep the harbor’s heritage alive.”

Pre-orders for the statues start at £2,000 ($2,665), including a solid bronze Morph and certificate of authenticity approved by Lord, Sproxton and Wilson.

The statuettes will be cast on demand and delivered to buyers in February 2027, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Morph’s first TV appearance.

There are other packages on offer including booklets, exclusive events and one-of-a-kind statuettes.

The campaign will end on Dec. 17.