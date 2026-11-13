Some dinners need to hold their own beside biscuits, cornbread, or a pile of sides. This selection brings together Southern staples, Texas-style skillet sides, chili, casseroles, and skillet suppers with enough substance to anchor a full plate. Vegetable dishes add color and tang, while beef and pork mains bring the savory heft. Choose a quick side or a slow-cooked centerpiece to suit the meal.

Smothered Pork Chops with Onions & Mushrooms. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Southern Succotash

Southern Succotash. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

At a Sunday table, Southern Succotash adds color and substance in just 18 minutes, with six servings from one skillet. Corn, lima beans, green beans, tomatoes, and bell pepper cook with butter and smoked paprika for a vegetable side with a little smoky depth. It works beside barbecue, pork, or grilled chicken, and can round out a plate when the main dish needs more vegetables.

Get the Recipe: Southern Succotash

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

When the platter needs a crisp side, Fried Green Tomatoes bring a Southern staple to the table in about 25 minutes, with four servings. Green tomato slices get a coating of cornmeal and panko before quick pan-frying, creating a crunchy edge around the tangy fruit. Serve them warm with remoulade or ranch, or set them beside grilled meat when dinner needs a sharp, crisp contrast.

Get the Recipe: Fried Green Tomatoes

Sloppy Joe Casserole

Sloppy Joe Casserole. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

On a night when separate plates feel like extra work, Sloppy Joe Casserole turns a familiar beef supper into a 45-minute bake that serves six. Penne, ground beef, onion, bell pepper, tomato sauce, ketchup, Worcestershire, and cheese bring the saucy sandwich flavors together under a crisp topping. It gives a busy family one filling dish to portion out, with leftovers that can cover another meal.

Get the Recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole

Texas Corn Succotash

Texas Corn Succotash. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

With a skillet of corn and vegetables, Texas Corn Succotash puts a spicy Southern side on the table in 25 minutes and serves eight. Corn joins bacon, bell pepper, jalapeño, and other vegetables for a colorful mix with a little heat. Pair it with smoked meat, pork chops, or a simple roast when the main course needs a generous side that can also be made ahead and reheated.

Get the Recipe: Texas Corn Succotash

Tiktok Viral Tomato Flight

Tiktok Viral Tomato Flight. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

At a casual gathering, Tiktok Viral Tomato Flight gives the table a fresh option in 20 minutes, with two servings. Thick heirloom tomato slices get a range of toppings, including burrata, feta, bacon, and garden-style ranch, so the platter offers several bites without turning into another cooked dish. Set it beside a heavier casserole or smoked meat for a bright, shareable counterpoint among the fuller Southern-style plates.

Get the Recipe: Tiktok Viral Tomato Flight

Smoked Beef Stew

Smoked Beef Stew. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Slow cooking and smoke give Smoked Beef Stew the heft of a main dish, and the recipe makes six servings. Beef stew meat is smoked, then cooked with potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, broth, and pickled cocktail onions for a thick, savory bowl. Ladle it over mashed potatoes or serve it with cornbread when a full plate calls for a substantial centerpiece and something to catch the gravy.

Get the Recipe: Smoked Beef Stew

Oven Roasted Tomato Soup

Oven Roasted Tomato Soup. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

On a cool lunch or supper, Oven Roasted Tomato Soup brings a familiar bowl to the menu in 35 minutes, with five servings. Tomatoes roast with shallots, garlic, and olive oil before they are blended with broth and cream for a smooth, rich soup. Pair it with grilled cheese or crusty bread when the rest of the meal is simple, or serve a small bowl alongside a heartier main.

Get the Recipe: Oven Roasted Tomato Soup

Pickled Watermelon Rind

Pickled Watermelon Rind. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Tangy and lightly sweet, Pickled Watermelon Rind makes six servings and adds a make-ahead Southern touch to the plate. The rind is simmered with a spiced pickling liquid, then chilled before serving, so plan for about a day and 35 minutes total. Its crisp bite pairs well with grilled meat, sandwiches, or a spread of cheese, adding a sharp contrast to rich pork and beef dishes.

Get the Recipe: Pickled Watermelon Rind

Sweet Potato Hash with Pulled Pork

Sweet Potato Hash with Pulled Pork. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

At brunch or an early supper, Sweet Potato Hash with Pulled Pork makes a hearty skillet meal in 30 minutes and serves six. Diced sweet potatoes cook with pulled pork, red onion, garlic, green bell pepper, thyme, and a little cream, with eggs as an optional addition. The combination brings the sweet and smoky elements of a Southern-style plate together, whether served on its own or with biscuits.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Hash with Pulled Pork

Texas Roadhouse Chili Copycat Recipe

Texas Roadhouse Chili Copycat Recipe. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

When a bowl needs enough substance to anchor dinner, Texas Roadhouse Chili Copycat Recipe serves six after about an hour on the stove. Ground beef simmers with jalapeños, chili powder, cumin, crushed tomatoes, kidney beans, and a touch of brown sugar for a thick, savory chili. Spoon it over rice or set it beside cornbread, then add shredded cheese or sour cream for a filling meal.

Get the Recipe: Texas Roadhouse Chili Copycat Recipe

Cowboy Cornbread Casserole

Cowboy Cornbread Casserole. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Under its cornbread top, Cowboy Cornbread Casserole layers ground beef, pinto beans, corn, green chiles, Rotel, and cheddar into a one-dish meal. It takes about 4 hours and 10 minutes and serves eight, making it a useful choice when the slow cooker can handle dinner while other plans take priority. Bring it to a potluck or serve it with a fresh salad for a full plate with little extra cooking.

Get the Recipe: Cowboy Cornbread Casserole

Giant Cheese Stuffed Shells

Giant Cheese Stuffed Shells. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

For a pasta supper with plenty to portion, Giant Cheese Stuffed Shells serves six in about 50 minutes. Jumbo shells hold ricotta, Italian-blend cheese, and green onions, then bake in a garlic Alfredo sauce with Parmesan. The creamy casserole adds a filling option alongside the more regional dishes in this lineup; serve it with a crisp salad or garlic bread when the meal needs a substantial main.

Get the Recipe: Giant Cheese Stuffed Shells

Southwestern Chili

Southwestern Chili. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

While the slow cooker handles the long simmer, Southwestern Chili makes six servings with ground beef, poblano, black beans, corn, crushed tomatoes, and chili spices. The recipe takes about 4 hours and 15 minutes, giving the flavors time to come together without much attention at the stove. Top each bowl with cheese or cilantro and add cornbread or warm tortillas for a filling supper with a Southwestern edge.

Get the Recipe: Southwestern Chili

Mississippi Salisbury Steak

Mississippi Salisbury Steak. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

At the center of a weeknight plate, Mississippi Salisbury Steak serves four in about 30 minutes, with beef patties and a savory pan gravy. Ground beef, breadcrumbs, onion, pepperoncini, beef stock, ranch seasoning, and au jus mix build the dish’s Southern-inspired flavor. Spoon the gravy over mashed potatoes or rice, and add green beans or another vegetable for a full meal that keeps the skillet work straightforward.

Get the Recipe: Mississippi Salisbury Steak

Smothered Pork Chops with Onions & Mushrooms

Smothered Pork Chops with Onions & Mushrooms. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Once browned and covered in gravy, Smothered Pork Chops with Onions & Mushrooms make six servings in about 45 minutes. Bone-in pork chops simmer with onions, mushrooms, thyme, garlic, and a creamy sauce that brings the pan juices together. Serve the chops over mashed potatoes or rice, with green beans on the side, for a down-home supper that fills the plate with a main, gravy, and vegetables.

Get the Recipe: Smothered Pork Chops with Onions & Mushrooms

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