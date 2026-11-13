Friendsgiving tables can fill up with familiar dishes, so a few standout choices give guests something new to talk about. These 13 recipes span turkey mains, shareable pastry bites, savory soups, sides, and pumpkin desserts. Leftover turkey has a place in pot pies, à la King, and a panini, while a roast anchors the main plate. Choose a mix for a menu with substantial dishes, small extras, and a sweet finish.

Twice-Baked Potato Casserole. Photo credit: Dinner by Six.

Turkey Pot Pies with Puff Pastry

Turkey Pot Pies with Puff Pastry. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Flaky pastry crowns Turkey Pot Pies with Puff Pastry, a four-serving main that takes 40 minutes. The creamy filling combines cooked turkey, peas, carrots, celery, onion, and herbs, with individual dishes or one larger pie as options. It gives leftover turkey a place in the Friendsgiving spread without asking the host to roast another whole bird. Serve each portion with a simple green salad or another vegetable.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Pot Pies with Puff Pastry

Sauerkraut with Apples & Bacon

Sauerkraut with Apples & Bacon. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Slow-baked until tender, Sauerkraut with Apples & Bacon makes six side-dish servings with about 15 minutes of prep and an hour in the oven. Bacon and onion start in a skillet, then apple and sauerkraut join them before the mixture bakes with a little water. The apple softens into the tangy cabbage while the bacon adds a smoky note. Bring it alongside sliced turkey or another roast for a hearty seasonal plate.

Get the Recipe: Sauerkraut with Apples & Bacon

Turkey Roll Roast

Turkey Roll Roast. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Herb butter gives Turkey Roll Roast its savory crust, and one roast serves eight. Sage, thyme, garlic powder, onion powder, and softened butter season the boneless turkey, which roasts at 325°F for about 20 minutes per pound. Since it is rolled rather than a whole bird, carving and serving are simpler for a smaller Friendsgiving gathering. Rest it before slicing and save the pan juices for gravy.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Roll Roast

Cream of Jalapeno Soup

Cream of Jalapeno Soup. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Silky and gently spicy, Cream of Jalapeno Soup serves six in 30 minutes. Jalapeños, sweet onion, garlic, cumin, milk, cream, and avocado create a thick, smooth bowl, with cilantro available as a garnish. Its moderate heat adds a different note to a holiday menu of roasts and casseroles. Offer small bowls as a starter, or pair the soup with bread for a relaxed lunch the day after Friendsgiving.

Get the Recipe: Cream of Jalapeno Soup

Flaky Apple-Cranberry Turnovers with Fresh Cranberries

Flaky Apple-Cranberry Turnovers with Fresh Cranberries. Photo credit: Food Drink Life.

When the evening needs a little flourish, Flaky Apple-Cranberry Turnovers with Fresh Cranberries bring crisp puff pastry and tart-sweet fruit to the table. One batch makes eight turnovers in about 45 minutes, with apples, cranberries, cinnamon, and vanilla glaze tucked inside. They look polished enough for company but still work as a simple after-dinner treat. Serve one warm with coffee, or add ice cream for a more occasion-worthy finish.

Get the Recipe: Flaky Apple-Cranberry Turnovers with Fresh Cranberries

Turkey à la King

Turkey à la King. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Creamy turkey tucked into crisp pastry shells makes Turkey à la King a substantial option for four. The filling uses cooked turkey, mushrooms, onion, celery, carrot, peas, bell pepper, broth, milk, and cream; prep takes five minutes, and cooking takes 30. You can make the filling ahead and warm it while the shells bake, which helps when the Friendsgiving kitchen is busy. Fill the shells just before serving so they stay flaky.

Get the Recipe: Turkey à la King

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Crinkled cinnamon-sugar tops make Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies easy to spot on a dessert tray. The batch yields 24 cookies, with about 12 minutes of baking after the dough chills for two hours. Pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice bring fall flavor, while cream of tartar keeps their familiar snickerdoodle texture. Bake them ahead, then set them beside coffee or cider for guests who want a small sweet bite.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies

Prosciutto Puff Pastry Pinwheels

Prosciutto Puff Pastry Pinwheels. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Golden, crisp edges give Prosciutto Puff Pastry Pinwheels a party-ready look, and the recipe makes six servings in 35 minutes. Puff pastry holds prosciutto, Parmesan, Dijon, garlic, and parsley, with butter tying the layers together. The rolled pastry chills before slicing, so some prep can happen ahead of guests’ arrival. Set the pinwheels out as a savory first bite while the main dishes finish.

Get the Recipe: Prosciutto Puff Pastry Pinwheels

Texas Corn Succotash

Texas Corn Succotash. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Bright kernels and red pepper give Texas Corn Succotash color on a Friendsgiving plate, and the skillet side serves eight in 25 minutes. Corn cooks with bacon, jalapeño, onion, garlic, and butter; fresh or frozen corn both work. The jalapeño brings a little heat, which balances a spread of rich turkey and pastry dishes. Make it ahead if needed, then reheat it or keep it warm until dinner is served.

Get the Recipe: Texas Corn Succotash

Turkey & Apple Panini

Turkey & Apple Panini. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Pressed until crisp and melty, Turkey & Apple Panini turns turkey into a quick meal for two sandwiches in 15 minutes. Cheddar, thin apple slices, apple butter, and fresh sage join the turkey between sturdy bread, creating a mix of savory and lightly sweet flavors. It is a useful way to put leftover turkey to work after the main Friendsgiving meal. Cut each sandwich in half and serve with a bowl of soup.

Get the Recipe: Turkey & Apple Panini

Chef Jenn’s Famous French Onion Soup

Chef Jenn’s Famous French Onion Soup. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Deeply golden onions form the base of Chef Jenn’s Famous French Onion Soup, a one-hour recipe that serves six. The broth blends chicken stock, beef stock, and red wine, then each bowl gets toasted baguette and melted Gruyère. The onions take time to caramelize, but they can be prepared a day or two in advance. Serve small oven-topped bowls as a starter, or bring out larger portions for a cozy lunch.

Get the Recipe: Chef Jenn’s Famous French Onion Soup

Pumpkin Blondies

Pumpkin Blondies. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Soft-centered squares make Pumpkin Blondies easy to portion for a crowd, with 24 pieces ready in about 50 minutes. Pumpkin puree and warm spices go into the batter with white and dark chocolate chips, so each square has both seasonal flavor and chocolate. Cool the pan fully before cutting for neater pieces. Arrange them on the Friendsgiving dessert table with coffee, cider, or another small treat.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Blondies

Twice-Baked Potato Casserole

Twice-Baked Potato Casserole. Photo credit: Dinner by Six.

Cheesy, crisp-topped layers make Twice-Baked Potato Casserole a filling side for eight, with a total time of 1 hour 35 minutes. Russet potatoes are mashed with butter, heavy cream, sour cream, bacon, and green onions, then topped with cheddar and baked until bubbling. Assemble it ahead and add about 10 minutes if baking straight from the refrigerator. Bring it out beside the turkey for a familiar, hearty dish.

Get the Recipe: Twice-Baked Potato Casserole

The post 13 crowd-pleasing Friendsgiving recipes that get everyone asking who made this appeared first on Food Drink Life.