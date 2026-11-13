LARAMIE — The Mountain West championship picture is coming into focus.

New Mexico is in the driver’s seat to host the conference title game with three weeks left to play. ESPN’s power index gives the Lobos a 75.9% to win the league, followed by North Dakota State (16.6%), Wyoming (5.3%), Air Force (1.9%) and UNLV (0.4%).

ESPN has New Mexico’s odds of making the College Football Playoffs at 26.9%.

Here’s this week’s MW power rankings:

1. New Mexico (Last week: 1)

The Lobos (8-1 overall, 5-0 MW) cruised to a 31-3 win over Nevada last weekend during their first week as a ranked team in the AP Top 25 poll. Despite the lopsided win, New Mexico fell one spot in the poll to No. 23.

The Lobos still lead the country in scoring defense (10.9 points allowed) and turnover margin (plus-18). New Mexico’s offense has proven to be one dimensional, as the unit is 131st nationally in passing offense at 149.4 yards per game.

The Lobos host UNLV as 14.5-point favorites at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Albuquerque.

2. Wyoming (4)

The Cowboys (6-3, 5-1) nearly blew a 20-point second-half lead but held on for a 41-35 road win over UNLV last weekend. UW scored 34 first-half points and rushed for 351 yards.

The Cowboys could be without starting quarterback Tyler Hughes this weekend. The senior left last weekend’s game with a fractured bone in his right forearm. Head coach Jay Sawvel described Hughes as “doubtful” against Texas-El Paso on Saturday.

The Cowboys travel to face the Miners as 8.5-point favorites at 8 p.m. Saturday in El Paso.

3. North Dakota State (3)

The Bison (7-2, 4-2) are second in the country in scoring defense at 11.9 points allowed coming off their bye week. NDSU will be rooting against Wyoming the rest of the season after beating the Cowboys in October.

The Bison have two league games left (at Hawaii, versus Northern Illinois) before closing the season with a nonconference game against San Jose State.

The Bison travel to face Hawaii as 6.5-point favorites at 9 p.m. Saturday in Honolulu.

4. Air Force (5)

The Falcons (7-2, 3-2) won the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy for the first time since 2022 with their 24-21 win over Army last weekend. Air Force rushed for 344 yards against the Knights while winning the turnover battle 1-0.

The Falcons leapfrogged Army for the No. 1 spot in the country in rushing offense with an average of 332 yards. Air Force closes the season with three league games against San Jose State, Texas-El Paso and New Mexico.

The Falcons host San Jose State as 12.5-point favorites at 5 p.m. Saturday in Colorado.

5. UNLV (2)

The Rebels (5-4, 3-2) took another step back with their home loss to Wyoming last weekend. One of the MW’s preseason favorites is now on the outside looking in with three league games left to play.

Quarterback Jackson Arnold was replaced by Alex Orji in the second half against the Cowboys after going 7-of-18 for 83 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Orji threw an interception in UW’s end zone in the final minutes to help seal the game.

The Rebels travel to face New Mexico on Saturday night.

6. San Jose State (7)

The Spartans (5-5, 3-3) beat Northern Illinois 30-19 last weekend to move one step closer to bowl eligibility. SJSU needs seven wins to make a bowl game due to its 13-game schedule.

The win over the Huskies snapped a two-game losing streak for the Spartans. They close the season with league games against Air Force and UNLV and a nonconference tilt against North Dakota State.

The Spartans travel to face Air Force on Saturday night.

7. Nevada (6)

The Wolf Pack (3-6, 2-3) are on a two-game slide and have lost three of their past four following the loss to New Mexico last weekend. Nevada had just 97 yards of total offense against the Lobos’ defense while tallying six first downs.

Nevada needs to win out to make its first bowl game under third-year head coach Jeff Choate. The Wolf Pack end the season with contests against Northern Illinois, Hawaii and UNLV.

The Wolf Pack travel to face Northern Illinois as 7-point favorites at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in DeKalb.

8. Hawaii (8)

The Warriors (3-6, 2-4) also stayed in bowl contention with their 17-14 win over Texas-El Paso last weekend. Hawaii totaled 424 yards of offense and 27 first downs, but lost the turnover battle 2-1.

The Warriors will also need to win out to return to a bowl game. Hawaii ends the season against North Dakota State, Nevada and Sacramento State.

The Warriors host North Dakota State on Saturday night.

9. Northern Illinois (9)

The Huskies (0-9, 0-5) dropped their 11th consecutive game with their loss to San Jose State last weekend. NIU has yet to win a MW game since joining the conference this fall.

The Huskies are 135th in the country in scoring offense at 16.6 points per game. Their defense is 135th at 36.8 points allowed.

The Huskies host Nevada on Saturday afternoon.

10. Texas-El Paso (10)

The Miners’ (1-8, 0-5) loss to Hawaii was their seventh in a row. They’ve yet to beat a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent this fall.

The Miners are last in the country in scoring offense at 14.1 per game. They’re tied for 130th in scoring defense at 34.3 points allowed.

The Miners host Wyoming on Saturday night.